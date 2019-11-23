Scholarship Established to Honor Marshall Pharmacy School Dean

Mary H. Hodges has endowed a new scholarship to honor Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. The Mary H. Hodges School of Pharmacy Scholarship is for pharmacy students with financial need who are residents of Cabell or Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County, Ohio, or Boyd County, Kentucky.

“Dean Brazeau is outstanding,” said Hodges, a Huntington native who strives to help Marshall rise. “Gayle’s professionalism, quality of care and genuine kindness make her an excellent role model for her students.”





Students interested in this scholarship can inquire and apply by emailing MUSOPScholarships@marshall.edu. Scholarship recipients will be selected by Brazeau in cooperation with the Office of Student Financial Assistance. The scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000 a year for the first four years, but will likely increase as the endowed fund for the scholarship grows.

“We greatly appreciate Mrs. Hodges’ generosity to the school of pharmacy,” said Brazeau.

Hodges and her late husband endowed the Mary H. and J. Churchill Hodges School of Pharmacy Scholarship in 2016. In addition to scholarship opportunities, she has supported other Marshall initiatives and been involved with the Huntington Museum of Art and Cabell Huntington Hospital.

To learn more about establishing a scholarship or to make a gift by phone, please contact the Marshall University Foundation at 304-696-6264. To make a gift online, please visit www.marshall.edu/donate.