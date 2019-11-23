Faculty Readings Focus of A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 04:19 Updated 58 min ago

The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University will present a Marshall faculty reading at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Room 154 of Smith Hall.

 

The event will feature creative writing by faculty members Dr. Charles Lloyd, Daniel O'Malley, Dr. Joel Peckham, Dr. Greta Rensenbrink, Dr. Rachel Rinehart, Anna Rollins and Kristin Steele.  It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books by faculty will be available for purchase.

 

“We have an exciting and eclectic group of poets, essayists and fiction writers this year,” said Wendi Kozma, an instructor of English and co-coordinator of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series. “Not only do creative writers haunt the halls of the English department but the halls of history and classics too, so we hope everyone will help us celebrate the wonderful work of these faculty.”

 

The event is sponsored by the Department of English and the College of Liberal Arts. For more information, contact Kozma at kozma@marshall.edu or Dr. Cody Lumpkin at lumpkinb@marshall.edu.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus