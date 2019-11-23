Faculty Readings Focus of A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series

The event will feature creative writing by faculty members Dr. Charles Lloyd, Daniel O'Malley, Dr. Joel Peckham, Dr. Greta Rensenbrink, Dr. Rachel Rinehart, Anna Rollins and Kristin Steele. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books by faculty will be available for purchase.

“We have an exciting and eclectic group of poets, essayists and fiction writers this year,” said Wendi Kozma, an instructor of English and co-coordinator of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series. “Not only do creative writers haunt the halls of the English department but the halls of history and classics too, so we hope everyone will help us celebrate the wonderful work of these faculty.”

The event is sponsored by the Department of English and the College of Liberal Arts. For more information, contact Kozma at kozma@marshall.edu or Dr. Cody Lumpkin at lumpkinb@marshall.edu.