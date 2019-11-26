Marshall University and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine announce collaborative agreement

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Marshall University, through its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) today announced a memorandum of understanding that will allow for collaborative medical education efforts between osteopathic and allopathic programs at each institution.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D., and WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., signed the agreement at Marshall’s South Charleston campus this morning. Both higher education institutions share the goal of advancing first-class medical education in West Virginia and improving access to quality physician care in communities throughout the Mountain State.

“For years, we have partnered with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine on providing quality clinical education for their students in our region,” Gilbert said. “This agreement formalizes our relationship and paves the way for a more integrated, collaborative framework that will continue to ensure a top-notch clinical experience for all medical students and better access to physicians for citizens in the southern part of our state.”

Nemitz also spoke in support of the collaboration.

“I believe the signing of this memorandum of understanding will result in a stronger collaboration between Marshall University and WVSOM that will increase opportunities for the benefit of our students and the citizens of West Virginia,” Nemitz said.

The agreement states the schools will work to develop and expand clinical rotations for medical students at institutions associated with the Mountain Health Network, a regional health system comprising three hospitals, and explore opportunities to enhance residency placement for graduates.

Marshall and WVSOM will also advocate jointly on issues of mutual interest before the West Virginia Legislature, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) and other governmental bodies.

Chairman Michael J. Farrell, Esq., from the West Virginia HEPC, attended Monday’s signing. He said the collaboration is an important step for the state.

“I commend these two presidents and look forward to the results of this agreement, which will be fantastic for students and patients of West Virginia. The HEPC strongly endorses what you all are doing here today.”