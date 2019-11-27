"Frozen 2" Blows Them All Away

Teal gowned Elsa and her sister Anna set a new boxoffice record for animated film outside the summer period. The blonde princess in the long awaited sequel commanded $130 million in US ticket sales ($350 million world wide). Disney's animated tentpole has grabbed reviews that label it better than the first.

The 2013 original grossed over $400 million (US ) and over $1 billion worldwide.

On Monday,, Disney reported an additional $12.77 million breaking Hunger Games Catching Fire November opening weekend. It also topped 2004's "The Incredibles," which was the previous animated record holder with $70.4 million.

Former Marshall University student, and Scott Depot native, Jillian Howell, worked as a production assistant for Disney Animation on Frozen II. She will participate in a public on Sunday afternoon following a screening at Marquee Cinemas in Pullman Square.

In 2018, she married Jacob Howell at Huntington's Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

Howell said, "I work at a cartoon factory and play dress up everyday."

Her Q & A at Marquee Pullman will discuss her career and opportunities for a filmmaking career.

MEANWHILE, writer/director Rian Johnson’s star-studded ensemble Knives Out, an adult-leaning whodunit in the Agatha Christie "Murder on the Orient Express" and Detective Benoit Blanc (David James Bond Craig) plays the investigator with a tip of the hand to Hercule Poiroit but with a Southern-fried touch, according to Deadline. Actually, the cast for this dysfunction family premise includes Chris (Captain America) Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween scream queen) and Christopher Plummer, who co-starred with Julie Andrews in Sound of Music.





The "fiendishly funny" film has a knack for a unique spin on the ensemble mystery formula.