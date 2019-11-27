Most read
Steel of WV draining ponds; Foul Odor will clear Wednesday
Draining and cleaning the ponds exposes an anaerobic bacteria to air, which, in turn, emits an odor similar to mercaptan. Mercaptan is a substance added to natural gas so that it can be detected by smell.
Though unpleasant, health officials note that this odor is harmless. Steel of West Virginia has notified the Huntington Fire Department that the smell should dissipate by noon Wednesday.
For more information, call Steel of West Virginia at 304-696-8200.