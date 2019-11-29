Tri -State Vietnam Vets to Host Free Dinner for Members

A local veterans organization will meet next week for a time of food, and fellowship.

Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter #949 will host a free Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Ponderosa Steakhouse in South Point, Ohio. Though for members, and guests only, anyone who is a Vietnam-era veteran is invited to join, and attend the dinner

Life memberships are as low as $50. Non-veterans who would like to show their support for VVA can join as an associate for $20.

.