Tri -State Vietnam Vets to Host Free Dinner for Members
Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter #949 will host a free Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Ponderosa Steakhouse in South Point, Ohio. Though for members, and guests only, anyone who is a Vietnam-era veteran is invited to join, and attend the dinner
Life memberships are as low as $50. Non-veterans who would like to show their support for VVA can join as an associate for $20.
