Marshall Pharmacy Earns Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation

Marshall Health has earned full accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission for specialty pharmacy services. The new accreditation will open up access to specialty medications necessary to treat patients with complex, chronic conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, diabetes and cancer.

URAC is a Washington, D.C.-based health care accrediting organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. As part of an extensive accreditation process, URAC has validated that Marshall Pharmacy meets all the requirements to provide therapy-specific patient management services, safety and accuracy in its dispensing practices, 24/7 access for patients and prescribers and that it complies with standards on risk management, consumer empowerment and performance management.

“As a specialty pharmacy, we now have access to the medications that will help us most effectively manage medications for our many patients with one or more chronic conditions,” said Jeffrey A. Fenerty, R.Ph., director of pharmacy services at Marshall Health. “Part of our role at Marshall Pharmacy is also to help patients understand and manage what can be high-cost medications through a number of options, including financial counseling, training on how to appropriately take medications and reminders about the importance of follow-up lab tests and monitoring.”

The URAC accreditation allows for specialty pharmacy services at the Marshall Pharmacy locations at Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, and Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, 1249 15th St., both in Huntington. This will also benefit patients who are interacting with Marshall Health’s clinical pharmacists in both locations.

In addition to its URAC-accredited locations, Marshall Pharmacy also operates a third retail pharmacy in the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment (PROACT), located at 800 20th St. For more information, visit www.marshallhealth.org/pharmacy or call 304-691-MURx (6879).