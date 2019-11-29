Piano recital to feature Antonio Galera

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present a piano recital featuring Spanish pianist and Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professor in the Arts Antonio Galera at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Smith Recital Hall.

Galera has performed throughout the world and received awards such as the Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Award and the Best Spanish Music Performance Award at the 2013 Iturbi Prize Competition. He graduated from the Joaquin Rodrigo Conservatory-Valencia in Spain and has studied at the École Normale de Musique “Alfred Cortot” in Paris.

One piece during the recital, Mozart’s Sonata in D major, K. 448 for two pianos, will feature both Galera and Marshall faculty member Dr. Henning Vauth, professor of piano.

Vauth said, “Antonio Galera and I met years ago when we were both students at the Ecole Normal de Musique in Paris, France. He since has had a distinguished career. It is an honor to host him at Marshall University and to perform the Mozart Sonata for two pianos with him—one of my favorite pieces of music.”

The recital is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media. All are welcome.