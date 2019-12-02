COLUMN: Will Huntington Become a Sanctuary City?

It would seem, on both a national and local level, we’ve allowed the evil in the hearts of men to run “amuck” seeking to satiate the desire for power and allegiance from the very people for whom they’ve pledged their servitude. And they do so, fully in the face of the American people. Why?

Have we gone so far astray in politics that we’re willing to accept a culture of lies and deceit from our elected leaders simply to perpetuate their progressive agenda?

Because they don’t believe you are smart enough or engaged enough to know the difference. And certainly, they have the complicit liberal media hiding the details behind smoke and mirrors. And it’s no different locally, than nationally.

On a national level, only a complete an utter fool would propose returning to the failing policies of the Democrat past and even go as far as building a campaign platform on socialist tenets. But that’s exactly what liberal Democrats would do if given the votes.

You don’t believe it would adversely impact members of Congress, do you? Reportedly, two-fifths of senators and representatives have become millionaires since elected to office. Trust me, when I tell you, many of our elected officials have secured their financial future. It’s yours that many couldn’t care less about. See the list of millionaire politicians here: https://www.rollcall.com/news/politics/every-member-congress-wealth-one-...

Don’t you understand? Acquiring a sustainable voter base is the sole premise behind legalizing all forms of immigration! It’s also the singular motivation behind the feigned benevolence for the LGBTQ vote, the college tuition “indebted” vote, the Hispanic vote, the African American vote, and every “disenfranchised” demographic in-between! Democrats just desire to “buy” the vote with every single tax dollar you are willing to give them!

The next time you look at your pay check stub and moan at the percentage of money the government withholds from your family, just know that Democrats are happily wasting it away on everything “but” improving your quality of life.

On a local level, it’s no different.

Our city leaders have the same mindset of the prior presidential administration with regard to bringing back manufacturing jobs to Huntington and the surrounding area, despite taking more of your money! They either don’t believe it’s possible or are clueless as to how to do it! Hence, the focus on building a business model around addiction recovery.

And are you sitting down? Are you aware we have individuals and institutions actively soliciting addicts from other states to come to Huntington, WV for sanctuary and drug rehab? Yes, I said sanctuary. Many of these “rehab” houses have zero accountability for residents – no random drug tests, no curfew, no restrictions. But each new resident represents additional funding from your tax dollars.

Yes, Huntington, WV. is being transformed, through attrition, into a sanctuary city for addicts. And don’t be surprised if we don’t already provide “safe injection” zones behind closed doors.

What’s to keep it from happening with zero accountability policies? We already provide free needles!

We have a model for what transpires under liberal rule! Just look at Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Baltimore to see where we are headed. These models are proven accurate, time and again. How long will it be before Huntington is burdened by the same pestilence and filth enveloping other cities under liberal Democrat rule?

Our nation has been rescued from dying a slow death under liberal rule simply because the American people made it happen by electing Donald Trump. Huntington, sadly, is still dying the same, languishing, slow death.

Huntington, our answer is the same. We must elect leadership who cares more about you than they do getting re-elected or propagating their liberal ideology.

Let’s make it happen in 2020