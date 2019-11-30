Beckley's Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre Abruptly Closes

The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre hoped the arts would draw more people downtown. This less than 200 seat venue pushed the envelope especially with original regional music and stage events, along with made in West Virginia films. Below, the Playhouse had the Raleigh Tavern, a speakeasy themed space for music and wine tasting events. Melody's music bar nest door also shut down.

In a press release, Owner Matthew Bickey indicated that none of the venues made enough to stay open. Other business ventures subsidized them.

