Beckley's Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre Abruptly Closes

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 04:16 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Beckley's Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre Abruptly Closes

The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre hoped the arts would draw more people downtown. This less than 200 seat venue pushed the envelope especially with original regional music and stage events, along with made in West Virginia films. Below, the Playhouse had the Raleigh Tavern,  a speakeasy themed space for music and  wine tasting events. Melody's music bar nest door also shut down. 

In a press release, Owner Matthew Bickey indicated that none of the venues made enough to stay open. Other business ventures subsidized them. 

You can read the press release on the right. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus