Beckley's Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre Abruptly Closes
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 04:16 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
In a press release, Owner Matthew Bickey indicated that none of the venues made enough to stay open. Other business ventures subsidized them.
You can read the press release on the right.