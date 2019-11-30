Most read
COMMENTARY: John Miltimore - Why is Black Friday Called Black Friday?
Still, there’s no denying Black Friday is a big deal. Last year 165 million Americans—half the population—shopped on the weekend of Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation. Shoppers spent a record $6.22 billion in online sales alone. Total sales usually range from $50 to $60 billion.
Despite the holiday’s popularity, most people have no idea why Black Friday is called Black Friday.
Read more at fee.org