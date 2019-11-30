COMMENTARY: John Miltimore - Why is Black Friday Called Black Friday?

I’ve never understood Black Friday. Hoards of people scrambling to buy stuff on the busiest shopping day of the year? It sounds dreadful. Instead of lazing in gratitude with a belly full of turkey and pie, people descend on stores in the wee hours to consume more.

Still, there’s no denying Black Friday is a big deal. Last year 165 million Americans—half the population—shopped on the weekend of Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation. Shoppers spent a record $6.22 billion in online sales alone. Total sales usually range from $50 to $60 billion.

Despite the holiday’s popularity, most people have no idea why Black Friday is called Black Friday.

