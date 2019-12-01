Marshall Beats FIU in Overtime

rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown to help send 17 Thundering Herd seniors off with a victory in their last game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a 30-27 overtime win over the FIU Panthers.

Knox rushed for over 100 yards for the sixth time this season. With win, Marshall head coach

now has 71 wins over FBS opponents surpassing former head coach Bob Pruett's 70.

"I thought our guys kept fighting," Holliday said after the win. "And in a game like that you win it or you lose it, and you just hope at the end of the day you step up and find a way to win the game."

Down four, 21-17, and 6:12 on the clock, the Herd took over at its own 25-yard line. After benefitting from a pair of defensive pass interference calls, Marshall quarterback

flicked an 18-yard pass to tight end

in the left corner of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:16 left in regulation.

The Panthers began their next drive at their own 28, but took the ball down to the Marshall 25 where it was first-and-10 for the Panthers. After gaining just one yard on the next three plays, FIU kicker Jose Borregales came on and made a 41-yard field goal to tie game, 24-24, with 21 ticks left on the scoreboard, which ultimately forced overtime.

In overtime, Marshall won the toss and chose to start on defense. The Herd forced a three-and-out on the Panthers opening drive and Borregales made a 35-yard field goal to go up 27-24 with the Herd taking the ball. Knox started the possession with a 24-yard run and proceeded to punch it in on the next play with a one-yard rush to give MU the victory.

The game started with a scoreless first quarter, which saw just seven total first downs with five by the Herd, saw Marshall on the board first with a 38-yard field goal by

a little over a minute into the second frame.

The Panthers answered quickly with a five-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a one-yard touchdown rush by Napoleon Maxwell as the Herd trailed 7-3 with 11:29 left in the first half.

The very next Marshall drive it answered with a touchdown of its own. Gaines capped off a 75-yard drive with a 20-yard rush to paydirt on a "Statue of Liberty" play to put the Herd back on top 10-7.

Both teams went scoreless in the final five drives of the opening half, with three combined punts as the Herd entered the break leading 10-7.

Coming out of halftime, Marshall forced FIU into its third three-and-out of the contest by forcing a loss of 11 yards on the opening possession. The Herd proceeded to milk 5:48 off the clock on a 12-play, 50-yard drive to extend its lead to 17-7 as Green scampered into the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

FIU took the ball 75 yards for the second time of the game for a touchdown. Panthers running back Anthony Jones ended the drive with a nine-yard rushing touchdown.

On MU's next possession, Green fumbled and FIU recovered nine seconds into the final stanza. The Panthers needed just one play, a pass from quarterback James Morgan to wide receiver Tony Gaiter IV, for 21-yards to the end zone as it regained the lead at 21-17 with 14:42 left in the game.

After being forced to punt after a seven-play drive, Marshall linebacker

collected his first interception at the FIU 29 with 9:45 on the clock. However, the Herd went three-and-out for the first time of the game and Rohrwasser missed a 45-yard field goal as it was pushed wide right, before the Herd went on to take the game in overtime.

Marshall awaits the final of the FAU and Southern Miss contest to see if it will compete in the C-USA Conference Championship Game next Saturday (Dec. 8). If the Golden Eagles take the contest, Marshall will win the east division based on a tiebreaker with its win over FAU. However, FAU prevailed 34-17.