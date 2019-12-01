No. 11 Men’s Soccer Set for NCAA Tournament Third Round Match at No. 6 Washington

Seattle, Wash. – The 11th-ranked Marshall men's soccer team is on the road for its third round, NCAA Tournament match at the No. 6 Washington Huskies. Kickoff from Husky Soccer Stadium is set for 5 p.m. Pacific, 8 p.m. Eastern time.



The Thundering Herd enters the match with a 16-2-3 overall record. The Huskies come in at 16-3.

Match Details

Live Stats:

Live Video:

Series History: 2nd all-time meeting – Washington leads 1-0.

Last Meeting: September 17, 2006 in Seattle – No. 4 Washington won 2-0.

Marshall continues its historic season, advancing to the third round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers, 2-1, in the second round. Junior

scored the first goal of the match off some touch passing from sophomore

and freshman

It was the seventh goal of the year for Roberts. WVU hit the equalizer off a corner kick in the 39th minute. However, Marshall responded just three minutes and 58 seconds later. Redshirt freshman

used the back of his head to knock in a corner kick for his 12th goal of the year. Senior

sent in the corner and tallied his ninth assist of the season.

The Herd defense had an exceptional match holding the Mountaineers, who had scored five goals in the first round win over Butler, to just two shots on goal.

Marshall has piled up a team-record 16 wins this season and has stayed in the Top 25 rankings since Oct. 15. Before this year, the Herd had only been ranked once, and for one week back on Oct. 1, 2001. Marshall has already played five matches this season against ranked teams and has come away with four wins and a 0-0 draw at then No. 5 Charlotte back on Oct. 12. The Herd went through three ranked teams on its way to the Conference USA Championship and first-ever trip into the NCAA Tournament. Marshall defeated No. 19 FIU to end the regular season to secure the top-overall seed and the C-USA Regular Season title. The Herd then beat No. 15 Kentucky in the semi-finals of the C-USA Tournament and No. 17 Charlotte in the title match.

The Washington Huskies began the 2019 season just outside the Top 25 at 27th overall. The Huskies then jumped all the way to 13th after beating No. 18 Denver and then a win over San Francisco to start the year. Washington has been in the Top 25 for the rest of the way.

The Huskies ended the regular season with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. Washington then took down Boston College, 2-0, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Washington has scored 40 goals with 11 different players chipping in. Blake Bodily leads the team with 11 goals. He is also tied for second with six assists and has a total of 28 points. Lucas Meek and Jaret Townsend both have six goals this year. Dylan Teves is the team leader in assists with eight.

The Huskies have outshot its competition 288-148 and 126-52 in shots on goal. Washington is 3-for-3 on converting penalty kicks as Bodily has scored on two and Ethan Bartlow has the other.

The winner of Marshall and Washington will take on the winner of Louisville at No. 3 Georgetown. Kickoff between the Hoyas and the Cardinals is Sunday at 12 p.m. If Georgetown wins, the Hoyas will host the Elite 8 match no matter if it is Marshall or Washington. If Marshall wins and Louisville wins, then the Herd will host the Quarterfinals set for Dec. 6 or 7.

