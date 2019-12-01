Ron Wroblewski to speak at Wreaths Across America

Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949 is proud to announce that our Chapter President has been asked to speak at the ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony at the Tyn Rhos Cemetery in Rio Grande, Ohio. The event will start at Noon on December 14, 2019. The event is free to the public. Please join us in honoring our fallen veterans.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

Who We Remember

From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms. There are millions of individual stories to tell.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath in honor of or in memory of an American hero please contact Patty Filie at (740) 645-9762

Ron is a Gallipolis, Ohio resident born in Charleston, WV, graduated from Gallia Academy High School and is a Vietnam Combat Veteran having served as a field radio operator with the United States Marine Corps from mid 1963 to late 1969 (Vietnam 1965-1966). His 100% service connected disability hasn’t diminished his love for America or his desire to continue to give back to his country.

His accomplishments are many; as evidenced by being named WSAZ TV’s Hometown Hero but, perhaps, his most significant and most recent is his successful project of having a U.S. Naval ship named in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient. It took 18 years of dedication to get the Navy to name the ship.

Ron is currently serving as the President of Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America and the West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council.

He is Past General Chairman of the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement in Huntington, two-time Past Commander of VFW Post 1064, three-time Past Commandant of Huntington Detachment 340, Marine Corps League and an organizer of many events in Huntington and Charleston.

Ron is very active in the veterans’ community of the Tri-State area.

What others say about Ron:

Ø “… Ron Wroblewski is a leader among leaders.”— State Senator Evan Jenkins (Now Congressman)

Ø “Ron is the best organizer I know.” — Hershel “Woody” Williams, Medal of Honor, USMC, Iwo Jima

Ø Frank Dorsey stated, “Ron is the most dedicated, ‘gung ho’ Marine I have ever known. When he starts a project, especially concerning the Marines. Just join with him or move out of his way because you will not be able to stop him until he accomplishes his goal.”

