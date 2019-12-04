Most read
- IMAGES New Flag Flies at VA
- COLUMN: Will Huntington Become a Sanctuary City?
- No. 11 Men’s Soccer Set for NCAA Tournament Third Round Match at No. 6 Washington
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- Former Football Coach Chaump Passes
- Study: College Costs Skyrocket 112% Over Cost of Inflation In Past Four Years
- OPINION Mark Caserta: Democrat impeachment hearings against American people - Contact your representatives now!
- Dr. Jane C. Fotos Scholarship established for students in new DNP program
Marshall’s Cooper speaks at Women & Technology Conference
Cooper spoke as part of a panel discussion titled “Starting A Career in Tech - How We Did It,” offering advice on starting a career in technology, including descriptions of in-demand technologies, how to navigate the tech job search, where opportunities are in West Virginia and the challenges faced by women in the tech sector.
The 2019 Women & Technology Conference featured women speakers in technology-related fields and aimed to educate women working in technology fields or pursuing tech-focused careers, as well as leaders in education, agency officials, nonprofit leaders and more. The group hopes to help bridge the tech gender gap and inspire future generations of girls to pursue STEM fields.
“It’s becoming more and more known how females are underrepresented in the technology fields, even here on campus,” Cooper said. “With functions such as the Women & Technology Conference and student organizations here on campus like WInC [Women in Cyber], we can bring light to females in these fields. We can work together to show that these fields aren’t just for the males and empower more young females to join us. Through these efforts and other organizations, together, we can work to bridge the gender gap in technology.”
Women In Cyber’s mission is to provide tech education, networking, leadership development and community outreach opportunities for its members. It currently has 23 student members, representing a variety of Marshall’s cyber-related degree programs. For more information about the group, contact Chelsie Cooper at cooper300@marshall.edu.