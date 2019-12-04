OPINION Mark Caserta: Democrat impeachment hearings against American people - Contact your representatives now!

Ladies and gentlemen, liberal Democrats have been desperately seeking a way to stop Donald Trump since his election to office in 2016. Needless to say, they’ve failed miserably.

Understand, everything important to advancing the interests of the American people has been placed on the back burner in lieu of the Democrat debacle designed to negate the results of the last presidential election.

Democrats have lied, connived and attempted to create a scenario in which they can convince Americans President Trump is an illegitimate president. I submit, he is indeed, illegitimate to them, as he represents the antithesis of their progressive agenda which is laden with ploys to continue the work of Barack Hussein Obama and Hillary Clinton in “fundamentally changing” America.

If you recall, they nearly succeeded.

The president’s “grade card” for his performance as president is nothing short of incredible! Despite the diversions of the liberal media, our nation’s economy has never been stronger. Unemployment is at a 50 - year low! It is at an all-time low for nearly every single “disparaged” demographic for which Democrats claim to represent! The labor participation rate continues to climb, with more people joining a viable workforce.

Our military and subsequent national security is, once again, respected by our allies and feared by our enemies. President Trump continues to fulfill his campaign promises to the American people with total disregard to how it may be leveraged to negatively impact him in the polls.

President Trump couldn’t care less about polls. He couldn’t care less about “political correctness.” He couldn’t care less about how “doing the right thing” will impact him in the mainstream media. His love for his country and commitment to Americans takes precedent over all of the metrics by which liberal Democrats run their political campaigns.

That’s why they hate him so much! Liberal “loathing” of Donald Trump greatly surpasses their “love” of country.

Liberals would like nothing better than to see our economy tank, our military fail and our nation falter if it means ridding them of the “pestilence” of President Trump.

Now, it would seem, despite the disengagement of the American people and the disenfranchisement of due process, Democrats will be conducting hearings of impeachment against the man who saved our nation from becoming something representative of a third-world nation under Democrat-socialist policies.

Trust me, when I tell you the world will be watching to see how “you” react. It’s imperative we do not lend credibility to these hearings and let our legislators know how much we oppose them.

Contact your local representatives at the phone numbers below. Let them know we respectfully ask them to support our president in his battle for the American people. Yes, these hearings aren’t against our president. These illegitimate impeachment hearings are against the American people.

We should take that personally. Call now and forward to your patriot friends!

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito - Washington office – (202)-224-6472 - Charleston office (304)-347-5372.

Sen. Joe Manchin - Washington office – (202)-224-3954 - Charleston office – (304)-342-5855

Rep. Carol Miller – Washington office – (202)- 225-3452 - Huntington office - (304) 522-2201

Rep. Alex Mooney – Washington office – (202)- 225-2711 - Charleston office - (304) 925-5964

Rep. David B. McKinley – Washington office - (202) 225-4172 - Morgantown office - (304) 284-8506