Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Akron to Huntington Meth Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An Ohio man pled guilty today in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that involved large quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron and sold in West Virginia, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Marquis Allen Pritchett, 22, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

“Earlier this year, my office indicted more than 20 individuals who participated in this Akron to West Virginia meth trafficking network,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Shuttering drug trafficking organizations is critical to disrupting the supply of these deadly drugs coming into our state. We are working with our law enforcement partners to hold drug dealers accountable.”

Pritchett admitted that between June and August of 2019, he participated with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia. During the conspiracy, Pritchett obtained large quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron to be sold in multiple cities in West Virginia including Hurricane and Charleston. Pritchett admitted that he supplied methamphetamine to other West Virginia based meth dealers on a recurring basis and that he was aware the methamphetamine he sold would be re-distributed in West Virginia. As part of his plea agreement, Pritchett admitted that he was responsible for distributing up to 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Pritchett faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced on March 2, 2020.

This joint investigation was spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Other agencies which participated and assisted in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Ona Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department, and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.