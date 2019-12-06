Most read
"Frozen 2" Will Continue its Fans Favorite Icing at the Boxoffice
"Star Trek" and "Superman" drew large audiences during those dull weeks prompting studios to release their holiday packages in the weeks before Christmas.
Obviously, Frozen and Knives will dominate this weeks boxoffice, while Jumanji Next Level will surge next week.
ALERT: This is late due to my mom and I falling. I'm out of hospital ; she's in rehab. The presents Santa's leaving at theatres mean the "hold overs" will vacate. Don't miss "21 Bridges," it's a cop and drug drama but exceptionally well made as the drug dealers are affiliated deeply with certain cops. It's a fast pace trip. The script allows Chadwick Bosman till dawn to secure Manhattan Island of the multiple cop killers. 21 Bridges has numerous genre surprises. It's leaving the big screen soon but its solid adventure..
Here are the week's new features:
DEEP WATERS
Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything - his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.
HOLD ON
Inspired by true events, 'Hold On' tells the story of Sidney Rhodes, a talented mixed race singer who must fight to keep her personal dreams and family life alive while working at a small Los Angeles church. As she encounters a string of disappointing auditions and struggles to save her brother from a life of addiction, Sidney eventually meets 25-year-old Vic Duran, the rebellious son of a famed music manager who greets her with an unlikely proposal. Armed with contrasting personalities and differing opinions on life and music, Sidney and Vic soon find themselves on an unexpected creative journey where hope and redemption appear on the horizon, but the pains of the past make it difficult to hold on.
NO SAFE SPACES
The First Amendment and the very idea of free speech are under attack in America today. Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager travel across the country speaking to a variety of people to understand the challenges America faces.
CURRENT WAR
Three brilliant visionaries set off in a charged battle for the future in The Current War, the epic story of the cutthroat competition that literally lit up the modern world. Benedict Cumberbatch is Thomas Edison, the celebrity inventor on the verge of bringing electricity to Manhattan with his radical new DC technology. On the eve of triumph, his plans are upended by charismatic businessman George Westinghouse, who believes he and his partner, the upstart genius Nikolai Tesla, have a superior idea for how to rapidly electrify America: with AC current. As Edison and Westinghouse grapple for who will power the nation, they spark one of the first and greatest corporate feuds in American history, establishing for future Titans of Industry the need to break all the rules.S
PLAYMOBIL
In PLAYMOBIL's animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them.. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
TRAILER ▶
HOLD ON PG-13Drama
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Micayla De Ette, Tarek Tohme, Luis Guzmán
DIRECTOR
Tarek Tohme
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Language; Some Thematic Material11:50AM3:05PM6:15PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE PGAnimation/Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor
DIRECTOR
Lino DiSalvo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM
TRAILER ▶
KNIVES OUT PG-13Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
QUEEN & SLIMRDrama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith
DIRECTOR
Melina Matsoukas
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug Use; Nudity; Pervasive language; Strong Sexual Content; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
21 BRIDGES RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons
DIRECTOR
Brian Kirk
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD PGDrama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper
DIRECTOR
Marielle Heller
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Some Thematic Material12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
DARK WATERS PG-13Drama
2 hr. 06 min.
CAST
Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, Bill Pullman
DIRECTOR
Todd Haynes
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
FROZEN 2PGAnimation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood
DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
FORD V FERRARIPG-13Action/Adventure/Drama
2 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon
DIRECTOR
James Mangold
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language11:40AM3:00PM6:20PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
MIDWAYPG-13War/Action/Adventure/Drama
2 hr. 18 min.
CAST
Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Keean Johnson
DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Smoking; Some Disturbing Images; Violent Images12:10PM3:20PM6:25PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
PLAYING WITH FIREPGComedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haybert, Judy Greer
DIRECTOR
Andy Fickman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DRude Humor11:50AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
HARRIETPG-13Drama
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters
DIRECTOR
Kasi Lemmons
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:25PM3:15PM6:15PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CURRENT WAR - DIRECTOR'S CUTPG-13Drama
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton
DIRECTOR
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material12:00PM3:25PM6:10PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
NO SAFE SPACESPG-13Documentary
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Adam Carolla, Dennis Prager
DIRECTOR
Justin Folk
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Brief Mild Violence11:45AM2:50PM6:00PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
JOJO RABBITPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Thomasin McKenzie
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Disturbing Images; Some Thematic Material; Violence1:05PM3:35PM6:35PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
JOKER RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais
DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips
MORE INFORMATION ►