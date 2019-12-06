"Frozen 2" Will Continue its Fans Favorite Icing at the Boxoffice

 Friday, December 6, 2019 - 01:04 Updated 12 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"Frozen 2" Will Continue its Fans Favorite Icing at the Boxoffice

Once upon a time, before Paramount decided  "let's open Star Trek before Christmas," the two to three weeks prior to Christmas Day became a time of cinema isolation. Shopping , parties , and   sporting events kept big screen auditoriums virtually empty relying on second run or genre specific film to fill in the gap.

 

"Star Trek" and "Superman" drew large audiences during those dull weeks prompting studios to release their holiday packages in the weeks before Christmas. 

Obviously, Frozen and Knives will dominate this weeks boxoffice, while Jumanji Next Level will  surge next week.

ALERT: This is late due to my mom and I falling. I'm out of hospital ; she's in rehab. The presents Santa's leaving at theatres mean the "hold overs" will vacate. Don't miss "21 Bridges," it's a cop and drug drama but exceptionally well made as the drug dealers are affiliated deeply with certain cops. It's a fast pace trip. The script allows Chadwick Bosman till dawn to secure Manhattan Island of the multiple cop killers. 21 Bridges has numerous genre surprises. It's leaving the big screen soon but its solid adventure..

Here are the week's new features:

DEEP WATERS

Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything - his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.

HOLD ON

Inspired by true events, 'Hold On' tells the story of Sidney Rhodes, a talented mixed race singer who must fight to keep her personal dreams and family life alive while working at a small Los Angeles church. As she encounters a string of disappointing auditions and struggles to save her brother from a life of addiction, Sidney eventually meets 25-year-old Vic Duran, the rebellious son of a famed music manager who greets her with an unlikely proposal. Armed with contrasting personalities and differing opinions on life and music, Sidney and Vic soon find themselves on an unexpected creative journey where hope and redemption appear on the horizon, but the pains of the past make it difficult to hold on.

 

NO SAFE SPACES

The First Amendment and the very idea of free speech are under attack in America today. Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager travel across the country speaking to a variety of people to understand the challenges America faces.

 

CURRENT WAR


Three brilliant visionaries set off in a charged battle for the future in The Current War, the epic story of the cutthroat competition that literally lit up the modern world. Benedict Cumberbatch is Thomas Edison, the celebrity inventor on the verge of bringing electricity to Manhattan with his radical new DC technology. On the eve of triumph, his plans are upended by charismatic businessman George Westinghouse, who believes he and his partner, the upstart genius Nikolai Tesla, have a superior idea for how to rapidly electrify America: with AC current. As Edison and Westinghouse grapple for who will power the nation, they spark one of the first and greatest corporate feuds in American history, establishing for future Titans of Industry the need to break all the rules.S

 

PLAYMOBIL

 

In PLAYMOBIL's animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them.. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.

 

 FLASHBACK CINEMA

 

 

 

 

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

 

Poster of Hold OnTRAILER ▶

HOLD ON         PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Micayla De Ette, Tarek Tohme, Luis Guzmán

DIRECTOR
Tarek Tohme

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Language; Some Thematic Material11:50AM3:05PM6:15PM9:25PM

The MovieTRAILER ▶

PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE PG

Animation/Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor

DIRECTOR
Lino DiSalvo

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM


Poster of Knives OutTRAILER ▶

KNIVES OUT   PG-13

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM


Poster of Queen & SlimTRAILER ▶

QUEEN & SLIMR

Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith

DIRECTOR
Melina Matsoukas

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug Use; Nudity; Pervasive language; Strong Sexual Content; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:50PM


Poster of 21 BridgesTRAILER ▶

21 BRIDGES R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons

DIRECTOR
Brian Kirk

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence9:45PM

Poster of A Beautiful Day In The NeighborhoodTRAILER ▶

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD    PG

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper

DIRECTOR
Marielle Heller

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Some Thematic Material12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:25PM


Poster of Dark WatersTRAILER ▶

DARK WATERS       PG-13

Drama
2 hr. 06 min.

CAST
Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, Bill Pullman

DIRECTOR
Todd Haynes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM


Poster of Frozen 2TRAILER ▶

FROZEN 2PG

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood

DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:10PM9:40PM


Poster of Ford v FerrariTRAILER ▶

FORD V FERRARIPG-13

Action/Adventure/Drama
2 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon

DIRECTOR
James Mangold

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language11:40AM3:00PM6:20PM9:35PM


Poster of MidwayTRAILER ▶

MIDWAYPG-13

War/Action/Adventure/Drama
2 hr. 18 min.

CAST
Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Keean Johnson

DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Smoking; Some Disturbing Images; Violent Images12:10PM3:20PM6:25PM9:35PM



Poster of Playing with FireTRAILER ▶

PLAYING WITH FIREPG

Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haybert, Judy Greer

DIRECTOR
Andy Fickman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DRude Humor11:50AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:55PM


Poster of HarrietTRAILER ▶

HARRIETPG-13

Drama
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters

DIRECTOR
Kasi Lemmons

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:25PM3:15PM6:15PM9:30PM

Poster of The Current War - Director's CutTRAILER ▶

THE CURRENT WAR - DIRECTOR'S CUTPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton

DIRECTOR
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material12:00PM3:25PM6:10PM9:05PM

Poster of No Safe SpacesTRAILER ▶

NO SAFE SPACESPG-13

Documentary
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Adam Carolla, Dennis Prager

DIRECTOR
Justin Folk

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Brief Mild Violence11:45AM2:50PM6:00PM9:00PM

Poster of Jojo RabbitTRAILER ▶

JOJO RABBITPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Thomasin McKenzie

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Disturbing Images; Some Thematic Material; Violence1:05PM3:35PM6:35PM9:15PM

Poster of JokerTRAILER ▶

JOKER   R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais

DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips

MORE INFORMATION ►  
