The Finance and Administration Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. It's agenda is below the council agenda.

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Dec 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7:00 p.m.

AGENDA

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of Ordinance: #2019-O-34 – AN ORDINANCE APPROVING PROJECT PLAN NO. 2 FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 (THE “TIF DISTRICT”) AS APPROVED BY THE WEST VIRGINIA DEVELOPMENT OFFICE; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. 1st Reading of Ordinance: #2019-O-35 – BOND AUTHORIZING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. Resolution and Public Hearing re: #2019-R-97 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT ACCEPTING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE WAGE AND BENEFIT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE HUNTINGTON PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION, IAFF LOCAL 289

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-98 – THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON SEWER REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE, SERIES 2019 (BANK QUALIFIED)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment

ADMINISTRATION FINANCE AGEBDA

1. Ordinance 2019-O-32 –Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Huntington & HMDA for the purpose of advancing funds to be received from the City of Huntington Kinetic Park TIF District to cover the cost of slope repair and assigning future TIF receipts for the City to repay the amount of funds advanced

2. Ordinance 2019-O-33 – Ordinance 183.02 of the Codified Ordinances Removing Residency Requirement for Members of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA)

3. Ordinance 2019-O-36 – The City of Huntington Stormwater Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2020

4. Ordinance 2019-O-37 – Sales Agreement with Rickie Lee Spotts For the Purchase of Property Located on 9th Avenue.

5. Resolution 2019-R-99 - Lease Agreement with Tri-State Local Foods, Inc. D/B/A The Wild Ramp

6. Resolution 2019-R-100 – Additional ADA Access to the City Hall Building and to Remodel the First Floor Bathrooms

7. Resolution 2019-R-101 – Repair a 30 ft. Section of Sea Wall at Harris Riverfront Park

8. Other Matters as Necessary