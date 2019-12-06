Most read
- MU Graduation
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Scrimmages Make Up Green and White Game
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
Toy Train Party Saturday
Friday, December 6, 2019 - 17:17 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Admission to the party is $30 per person at the door, or a new unwrapped toy of equal or lesser value. Food will be provided by Texas Roadhouse of Ashland, adult beverages included, entertainment by Bravo-Live, and much more!
Toy Train is a local non-profit that was started 25 years ago by a group of young professionals in the Huntington area. The goal is to provide toys to children in Cabell and Wayne counties that are in need. Toy Train works with Information and Referral to locale families and/or organizations that are in need during the holiday season.
For more information please contact Dan Yon at 304-697-4700.