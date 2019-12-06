Toy Train Party Saturday

HUNTINGTON, WV; The annual Toy Train party is back for its 25th year on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30pm at Black Sheep Harley Davidson, 408 4th Street in Huntington.

Admission to the party is $30 per person at the door, or a new unwrapped toy of equal or lesser value. Food will be provided by Texas Roadhouse of Ashland, adult beverages included, entertainment by Bravo-Live, and much more!

Toy Train is a local non-profit that was started 25 years ago by a group of young professionals in the Huntington area. The goal is to provide toys to children in Cabell and Wayne counties that are in need. Toy Train works with Information and Referral to locale families and/or organizations that are in need during the holiday season.

For more information please contact Dan Yon at 304-697-4700.