Memorial Student Center Grand Re-Opening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Memorial Student Center at Marshall University now has a new look, after a six-month, $4.5 million renovation project.

Updates to the lobby include: a floating staircase that extends from the basement to the second floor, new furnishings, flooring and lighting, contemporary glass railings on the second floor, an updated fireplace, the addition of a flex space and a touchscreen honoring the football team, staff, flight crew and supporters who perished on Southern Airways Flight 932. The bookstore also has an updated look with the addition of a dressing room. The food court has an updated look with new seating, as well as the addition of a full-size Chick-fil-A, Steak ‘n Shake, La Famiglia and Huntington Market.

William ‘Tootie’ Carter, MSC director of business operations, said aside from a few minor refreshes over the years, the most recent in 2009, there has never been an overhaul of the student center on this scale.

“I believe everyone will benefit from this project, due to both big and small improvements,” said Carter. “Whether it is used for recruitment efforts, a place to study or simply a place to relax, the Memorial Student Center will assist in all of these and more.”

The goal of the Memorial Student Center is to enhance the life of students on Marshall’s Huntington campus, while also serving as a living memorial to victims in the 1970 plane crash.

Media are welcome to cover the event.

For more information on the Memorial Student Center, visit http://www.marshall.edu/msc/.