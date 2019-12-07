Mark Caserta: Grace Food Pantry -An act of love toward our children

It’s time for God’s people to realize that simply “talking the talk”, versus “walking the walk”, makes us no more valuable to the Kingdom of God, than the very worst among us.

I’m convinced God has placed earthly Angels among us, with the clear assignment of ministering unto His little children. I believe Connie Miller, of Grace Food Pantry could very well be one of those ministering angels.

As I interviewed Connie while guest-hosting The Tom Roten Morning show on News Radio 800 WVHU, it was difficult to hold back tears.

Connie shared the story of one small boy who only had one pair of socks that he wore every day. He protected those socks as if they were gold. He hid them in his backpack for fear someone would take them.

She shared how children would smile and rejoice whenever they saw her coming with a meal. They knew it belonged to them. And it may be some time before they get another.

We take far too much for granted in this country. We have children in our own communities going to bed hungry. That's just not acceptable. And it's up to us to fix it.

Connie, a cancer-survivor, herself, has certainly not been overwhelmed with the financial means to fulfill her calling in this benevolent ministry. But without Grace Pantry, many people, including children, would have far less than they really need this time of year.

Connie has tenaciously risen from poverty and is on a mission to feed, cloth and minister to the most vulnerable among us - our children. And believe me, when I tell you she ministers!

People are hurting. And the environment in which Connie and her team are ministering is rapidly changing. The opioid crisis, addiction and family decay have made her job much more difficult. She faces challenges in which parents make the choice to cover their addiction rather than choosing to feed their child.

It doesn't get any sadder than this, my friends. Won't you help? Financial assistance is critical, but Connie will also value your donation of time.

Act now, before it's too late.

This is a non-profit organization which returns every penny to the ministry. It’s simply an act of love.

Donations can be mailed to:

Grace Food Pantry

P.O. Box 3007

Huntington, WV. 25702

Or send your tax-deductible contribution to: www.paypal.me/gracefoodpantry