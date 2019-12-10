Hank Dial Named City Manager; Ray Cornwell Interim Police Chief

Dial will begin his official duties as city manager Dec. 16. Huntington Police Capt. Ray Cornwell will assume the duties of interim police chief at that time.

“Hank Dial is a proven administrator who has established a high level of trust throughout the community,” Williams said. “Most importantly, he has a brilliant understanding of the fiscal demands of city government and brings a law enforcement expertise that has never been held in the position of city manager.

“We have created a strong balance sheet in our finances. We have an aggressive economic development strategy that is being pursued through the Huntington Municipal Development Authority. We also must assure that our city is known as a safe city in which to live and do business. Hank Dial helps us complete this triangle of service - fiscal soundness, aggressive economic and employment development, and strong public safety. I appreciate the willingness of Chief Dial to agree to take on this role.”

Dial is a 28-year veteran of the Huntington Police Department, where he has served as chief of police since May 21, 2018. He also has served as Patrol Bureau commander and Administrative Bureau commander.

During Dial’s tenure with the Police Department, he has had extensive experience preparing and successfully managing the department’s budget, writing and administering grants, and with community engagement. He has worked closely with the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington since its inception in the 1990s.

As an experienced administrator, Dial has long-standing working relationships with the city’s Finance Department, Human Resources Division and Department of Planning and Development.

Dial is a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University with bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Applied Science in Law Enforcement. He was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and served as a company commander.

“Although I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the community as a police officer, I am looking forward to serving in a new and challenging position,” Dial said. “Providing our citizens a safe and enjoyable city remains at the top of my priorities.”

Dial’s annual salary as city manager will be $94,884. Dial lives in Huntington and has raised his children in the community. He now has six grandchildren.