Akron Man Sentenced to 92 Months in Prison for Huntington Drug Trafficking

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl trafficker was sentenced to 92 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Anton Marcel Jeffries, 25, of Akron, Ohio, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

“Another Akron drug dealer is sentenced to significant time in federal prison for peddling a trifecta of deadly drugs in Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Jeffries was caught with 108 grams of meth, 25 grams of heroin and 12 grams of fentanyl. Thanks to law enforcement, these dangerous drugs didn’t make it on the streets of Huntington.”

On September 19, 2018, officers with the Huntington Violent Crimes and Drugs Task Force and the Huntington Police Department Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant on an apartment residence at 917 9th Avenue in Huntington. Jeffries possessed multiple baggies of what forensic testing confirmed to be approximately 108 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of heroin, and 12 grams of fentanyl.

The Huntington Violent Crimes and Drugs Task Force and the Huntington Police Department Special Investigations Bureau conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.