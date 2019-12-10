Three Weeks of Unwrapping Hollywood Presents Begins

 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 04:06 Updated 14 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Three Weeks of Unwrapping Hollywood Presents Begins

THIS WEEK

BLACK CHRISTMAS

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters--athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW's Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW's Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O'Grady, Fox's Star)--prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty's beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley's new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Whoever the killer is, he's about to discover that this generation's young women aren't about to be anybody's victims.

RICHARD JEWELL

Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events, "Richard Jewell" is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth. "There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes." The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing-his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI's number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client's name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

 

JUMANJI NEXT LEVEL

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

 

BOMBSHELL

 

Starring Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award (R) winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award (R) nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award (R) nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

 

UNCUT GEMS

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

 

 

STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER

No one's ever really gone... Rey's journey continues and the Skywalker saga concludes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coming December 2019.

 

CATS

Universal Pictures and Working Title's Cats is a most-unexpected film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved smash musical "Cats" and the poems from "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," by T.S. Eliot. Oscar (R)-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) brings astonishing new technology to transform his cast members. Acclaimed casting director Lucy Bevan is casting the film adaptation. The epic will be produced by Hooper and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, as well as fellow Les Misérables producer Debra Hayward-who brought the idea to Working Title. CATS will be produced by Working Title Films in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group and executive produced by three-time Oscar (R) winner Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber and Angela Morrison. Hooper and Lee Hall (Billy Elliott, War Horse) have adapted the story for the screen. One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981-where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The groundbreaking production based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. 

 

 

LITTLE WOMEN

Classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig's take, the beloved story of the March sisters -- four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely.


HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16



 

 

BLACK CHRISTMAS

BLACK CHRISTMAS     PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, Caleb Eberhardt

DIRECTOR
Sophia Takal

Alcohol Use; Some Language and Partying; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence12:15PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM



JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL    PG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:00PM12:30PM1:00PM1:30PM3:00PM3:30PM5:30PM6:00PM6:30PM7:00PM8:10PM8:40PM9:10PM 3DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material4:00PM9:40PM

RICHARD JEWELL

RICHARD JEWELL    R

Drama
2 hr. 11 min.

CAST
Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Paul Walter Hauser

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

Bloody Images; Language Including Sexual References12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM


PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE

PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE     PG

Animation/Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor

DIRECTOR
Lino DiSalvo

1:05PM


KNIVES OUT

KNIVES OUT   PG-13

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

Brief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:25PM

QUEEN & SLIM

QUEEN & SLIM   R

Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith

DIRECTOR
Melina Matsoukas

Brief Drug Use; Nudity; Pervasive language; Strong Sexual Content; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:50PM

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD    PG

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper

DIRECTOR
Marielle Heller

Brief Mild Language; Some Thematic Material12:35PM3:25PM6:10PM8:45PM

DARK WATERS

DARK WATERS    PG-13

Drama
2 hr. 06 min.

CAST
Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, Bill Pullman

DIRECTOR
Todd Haynes

Language; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM



FROZEN 2    

FROZEN 2   PG

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood

DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Action; Some Mild Rude Humor12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM

FORD V FERRARI

FORD V FERRARI PG-13

Action/Adventure/Drama
2 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon

DIRECTOR
James Mangold

Disturbing Images; Language1:20PM4:45PM8:30PM


MIDWAY

MIDWAY   PG-13

War/Action/Adventure/Drama
2 hr. 18 min.

CAST
Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Keean Johnson

DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich

Language; Smoking; Some Disturbing Images; Violent Images11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:35PM

PLAYING WITH FIRE

PLAYING WITH FIRE    PG

Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haybert, Judy Greer

DIRECTOR
Andy Fickman

Rude Humor11:50AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:55PM

JOJO RABBIT

JOJO RABBIT    PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Thomasin McKenzie

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Thematic Material; Violence3:35PM6:35PM9:15PM

JOKER

JOKER   R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais

DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips

MORE INFORMATION ►  
