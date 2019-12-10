Three Weeks of Unwrapping Hollywood Presents Begins

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters--athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW's Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW's Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O'Grady, Fox's Star)--prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty's beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley's new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Whoever the killer is, he's about to discover that this generation's young women aren't about to be anybody's victims.

RICHARD JEWELL

Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events, "Richard Jewell" is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth. "There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes." The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing-his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI's number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client's name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

JUMANJI NEXT LEVEL

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

BOMBSHELL

Starring Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award (R) winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award (R) nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award (R) nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

UNCUT GEMS

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER

No one's ever really gone... Rey's journey continues and the Skywalker saga concludes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coming December 2019.

CATS

Universal Pictures and Working Title's Cats is a most-unexpected film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved smash musical "Cats" and the poems from "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," by T.S. Eliot. Oscar (R)-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) brings astonishing new technology to transform his cast members. Acclaimed casting director Lucy Bevan is casting the film adaptation. The epic will be produced by Hooper and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, as well as fellow Les Misérables producer Debra Hayward-who brought the idea to Working Title. CATS will be produced by Working Title Films in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group and executive produced by three-time Oscar (R) winner Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber and Angela Morrison. Hooper and Lee Hall (Billy Elliott, War Horse) have adapted the story for the screen. One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981-where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The groundbreaking production based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical.

LITTLE WOMEN

Classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig's take, the beloved story of the March sisters -- four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely.





HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

FLASHBACK:

BLACK CHRISTMAS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

















JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









RICHARD JEWELL R

CAST

DIRECTOR













PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













KNIVES OUT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









QUEEN & SLIM R

CAST

DIRECTOR









A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









DARK WATERS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

















FROZEN 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









FORD V FERRARI PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













MIDWAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









PLAYING WITH FIRE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









JOJO RABBIT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









JOKER R

CAST

DIRECTOR

Horror1 hr. 38 min.Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, Caleb EberhardtSophia TakalAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin FerraroJake KasdanDrama2 hr. 11 min.Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Paul Walter HauserClint EastwoodAnimation/Action/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 39 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Meghan TrainorLino DiSalvoDrama/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher PlummerRian JohnsonDrama2 hr. 00 min.Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-SmithMelina MatsoukasDrama1 hr. 49 min.Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris CooperMarielle HellerDrama2 hr. 06 min.Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, Bill PullmanTodd HaynesAnimation1 hr. 44 min.Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel WoodChris Buck, Jennifer LeeAction/Adventure/Drama2 hr. 32 min.Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnonJames MangoldWar/Action/Adventure/Drama2 hr. 18 min.Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Keean JohnsonRoland EmmerichComedy1 hr. 36 min.John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haybert, Judy GreerAndy FickmanComedy1 hr. 48 min.Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Thomasin McKenzieTaika WaititiAction/Adventure2 hr. 02 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd Phillips