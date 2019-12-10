MU student wins in Team Case Competition at Beta Gamma Sigma’s 2019 Global Leadership Summit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . - Lydia Bunner, a junior in Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Undergraduate School of Business, and her fellow team members from other schools won the case category during the KPMG sponsored Team Case Competition at Beta Gamma Sigma’s 2019 Global Leadership Summit (GLS). The team was selected as a winner based on their innovative and creative solution for their assigned business case and the effectiveness of their presentation.

The theme behind the team’s assigned case involved ethics and supply chain for a European sporting goods company. Bunner attributed her team’s success to their collaborative efforts, “Navigating new team dynamics as well as the issue itself was interesting. I experienced other students' points of views and backgrounds,” Bunner said.

Beta Gamma Sigma’s annual GLS brings together nearly 400 BGS members to explore their talents while building relationships with fellow leaders from chapters around the world. This year’s summit took place October 31-November 3 in Chicago, IL. During the Summit, attendees participate in a carefully cultivated series of leadership sessions designed to build upon each other to culminate in an intensive team competition. “We had the opportunity to listen to multiple amazing speakers on various topics from diverse backgrounds. Strengthening our leadership skills through learning about social emotional intelligence, diversity in the workplace, maximizing our Clifton Strengths, and ethical leadership were just a few of the highlights,” said Bunner.

Marshall Chapter Advisor Dr. Ben Eng said, “Just getting invited to join Beta Gamma Sigma is an achievement on its own. Only students with the highest GPAs in the business school receive an invitation to join our chapter. The Global Leadership Summit brings together the best Beta Gamma Sigma students from chapters located all over the world. It’s the best of the best and Lydia and her team outcompeted them all. Our students here at the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business are world class and have the business skills to materially change the world for the better.”

Marshall Business Dean Dr. Avi Mukherjee noted the importance of Beta Gamma Sigma at the business school and said, “Growing our chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma into an elite chapter has been a strategic priority for our school. Due to the generous support of business school alumni like Jim Datin, we have been able to elevate our chapter to ‘highest honors’ status for the first time in school history and send students like Lydia to career-transforming experiences like GLS where they can shine.”

To learn more about Marshall’s Beta Gamma Sigma organization, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.

About Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS):

Established in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is an international honor society that operates exclusively for AACSB-accredited business programs. Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is highly selective, reserved for top students within the top 5% of business schools around the world. Members of Beta Gamma Sigma go on to lead—and even create—some of the largest and most successful companies around the globe. Beta Gamma Sigma has inducted more than 830,000 members worldwide since its founding in 1913. The society is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.