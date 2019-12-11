Local ONSTAGE

-- “Stuart Little” - First Stage Theatre Company will present the play based on the beloved book at Huntington City Hall auditorium on Dec. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under and senior citizens.

Here’s the show lineup for the week beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Upcoming shows are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!

-- “The Alchemy Holiday Cabaret” - Alchemy Theatre will present a fun-filled evening of Christmas classic songs and showtunes Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Make Art Studio in Barboursville! This event is a "pay-what-you-like" donation fundraiser, and, at intermission they'll announce their 2020 Season! Snacks and drinks will be offered, so feel free to bring the whole family and make an evening of it! Children are welcome!

-- “Disney Frozen Jr.” - The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present the musical based on the hit animated film on Dec. 12-15 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater.

-- “Adventures in Santa Claus Land” - Astral Theatre Collective will present the play written by John Johnson at the Alban Arts Center on Dec. 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. A young girl and her siblings embark on the ultimate Christmas adventure, taking them to the North Pole where they will be confronted with the great question - "Do you believe?" Along the way they meet colorful characters, including Santa himself!

-- “ELF the Musical” - The Aracoma Story will present the musical based on the holiday film on Dec. 13 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Coalfield Jamboree in Logan, W.Va. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and students age 10 and up, and $6 for ages 10 and under.]

-- Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties) For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit www.murderandmerriment-dot-com.

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

-- “ART” - Alchemy Theatre presents the comedy at the Make Art Gallery in Barboursville, W.Va., on Dec. 19, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m..

-- “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” - The Paramount Players will present the holiday play on Dec. 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.

-- “Bandstand” - The Paramount Theatre presents the musical story of six soldiers who return from war and, through the power of music, finally find a place to call home. The musical will be presented on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Parmount Arts Center in Ashland.

-- “West By God” - The Marshall University School of Theatre presents the play written by Brandon McCoy on Jan. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Jan. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. In a small town in the Appalachia region of West Virginia, two different families grapple with issues of grief and love, memory and identity, and with the distance and time that both unite and divide generations.The new play by West Virginia native Brandon McCoy, “West By God” is a funny, heartwarming, and gut‐wrenchingly honest examination of the divide between urban and rural America, and the kinds of prejudice and intolerance too often left unchallenged in our society. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for Seniors & Faculty, $7 for children 12 and under, and Marshall University students admitted free with a valid ID.

-- “The Sound of Music” - The Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center present the beloved musical in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Jan. 17, 18 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Jan. 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m.

-- “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” - The Marshall Artists Series presents the musical based on the best-selling duo. The show features a full live band and state of the art video projection and lighting. It includes all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson,’ ‘Cecilia,’ ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more. It will be presented on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

-- “Madame Butterfly” - The Marshall Artists Series presents the fully-staged opera from Teatro Lirico D’Europa, performs with 30-piece orchestra and English supertitles. It will be presented on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

-- “The Laramie Project” - The Marshall University School of Theatre presents the play written by Moises Kauffman & Members of the Tectonic Theatre Project on Feb. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Francis- Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. In October 1998, a 21 year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. THE LARAMIE PROJECT is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for Seniors & Faculty, $7 for children 12 and under, and Marshall University students admitted free with a valid ID.

-- “Finding Neverland” - The Marshall Artists Series presents the musical that tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. It will be presented on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

—————————

AUDITIONS:

-- “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” - Zadokite Woods Productions will hold auditions for the musical on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Huntington High School. Please prepare 45 to 60 seconds of a musical theatre song and bring a karaoke song on a CD or on your phone. Come ready to dance and read! Anyone from First Grade through college may audition. The show will be presented June 25, 26 and 27.

-- “The Addams Family” and “Elf the Musical” - HART in the Park will hold auditions on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the St Cloud Commons Lodge at 1701 Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Those auditioning should come prepared with 30-60 seconds of a song (preferably a musical theatre or Disney style song) and be prepared to dance a little. You may also be asked to read a little from the script as well. Auditions are open to everyone from ages 5 to 100.