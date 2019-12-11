Most read
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- IMAGES: Steve Williams 2013 Mayoral Inauguration at Keith Albee
- The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia hires longtime recovery advocate Susie Mullens to facilitate Recovery Network on seven college campuses
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- OPINION: Democrat-led Impeachment Hearings Are Against the American People
- Akron Man Sentenced to 92 Months in Prison for Huntington Drug Trafficking
Marshall commencement to take place Saturday, Dec. 14
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 03:39 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
More than 1200 students will graduate from Marshall including 463 master’s and doctoral candidates. It’s expected some 550 students will participate in Saturday’s event.
This year Dr. April Fugett, professor of psychology at Marshall, will deliver the commencement address. It is customary at Marshall for a leading faculty member to serve as guest speaker for winter commencement.