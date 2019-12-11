Marshall commencement to take place Saturday, Dec. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University will mark its 2019 Winter Commencement Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

More than 1200 students will graduate from Marshall including 463 master’s and doctoral candidates. It’s expected some 550 students will participate in Saturday’s event.

This year Dr. April Fugett, professor of psychology at Marshall, will deliver the commencement address. It is customary at Marshall for a leading faculty member to serve as guest speaker for winter commencement.