Marshall announces winter commencement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Some 1200 students will celebrate the culmination of their higher education Saturday, Dec. 14, as Marshall University marks its 2019 Winter Commencement. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and will honor students who graduated in July or August 2019 or are tentatively scheduled to graduate in December.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to accommodate security procedures that include walk-through metal detectors and other checks.

Among the 1,205 students, who received, or are about to receive, degrees, are 735 undergraduates and 463 with graduate degrees. About 550 students have indicated they plan to participate in the ceremony. They will be recognized individually, walking to the area in front of the stage where their names will be announced, and they will receive congratulations from President Jerome Gilbert.

Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson said 235 students will graduate with honors, which means they are graduating with at least a 3.3. grade point average (GPA).

Based on tentative grade point averages, six students will complete their baccalaureate degrees with perfect 4.0 GPAs. They are as follows:

· Mariah Nicole Cook,

Nitro, WV

College of Health Professions

B.S.N., Nursing

· Brooke Jordan Hypes

Cross Lanes, WV

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., Political Science

· Emily Makala Morgan

Fort Gay, WV

College of Education

B.A., Secondary Education and English

· Carrington Nicole Napier

Prichard, WV

College of Science

B.A., Criminal Justice

· Scarlett Victoria Scarberry

Milton, WV

College of Science

B.S., Computer and Information Technology

· Rachel Spychalski

Vienna, WV

College of Education

B.A., Elementary Education

Dr. April Fugett, a professor of psychology at Marshall University and recipient of the Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award last spring, will be the featured speaker. She joined Marshall’s faculty in 2008 and has served the university in a variety of academic and administrative positions.

PARKING

Parking is available in the parking garage on Third Avenue across from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Parking in this garage is available on weekends at no charge. In addition, parking is available in the Pullman Square garages for a minimal fee. All three parking garages are in reasonable walking distance of the arena.

SECURITY

The Big Sandy Superstore Arena and Convention Center has implemented security procedures including walk-through metal detectors for all events occurring in the building including Marshall University’s commencement ceremonies. Graduates and guests should allow additional time to make it through security and find seats before the ceremony begins.

Prohibited items include: illegal drugs or substances, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, glow sticks, fireworks, wallet chains, sharp spiked jewelry, selfie sticks, tripods and umbrellas. For a full list of prohibited items, please visit www.bigsandyarena.com.

PHOTOGRAPHS

The professional photographer Grad Images (www.gradimages.com) will e-mail proof information to graduates a few days after the ceremony. Purchase of photographs is entirely optional.

CEREMONY AVAILABLE ON WEB

The commencement ceremonies will be streamed live on the web. The link will be available on the main Marshall University website at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.

COMMENCEMENT VIDEO

As a way of recognizing the achievement by the graduates, a downloadable copy of the commencement ceremony is available, free of charge, courtesy of the MUAA. Graduates can relive this major life milestone by visiting www.herdalum.com to download a free copy of the commencement ceremony.