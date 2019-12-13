Miss America 2020 Broadcast Hosts and Judges Announced

“Superstore” co-star Lauren Ash, “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo and singer/songwriter/actress Kelly Rowland have been selected as judges for the upcoming “Miss America 2020” broadcast, which returns to NBC for a two-hour live special Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.





The trio will judge the 51 compelling candidates based on messages of female strength, independence and empowerment in the candidates’ efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.



“Access Hollywood” hosts Kit Hoover And Mario Lopez will co-host.



At the end of the telecast, one candidate will be chosen for the job of Miss America 2020 to build upon the work of Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin. Franklin has been promoting her social impact initiative “Advocating for the Arts” through appearances at colleges and universities and has taken part in many other events, including making numerous visits to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.



This year features prominent roles for the judges, real interaction with the candidates and a chance to really get to know each of the finalists before the judges decide who gets the job and the crown of Miss America.



The star-studded production team includes a number of women as the Miss America Organization ushers in a new era of progressiveness and inclusiveness. The show’s new format will be led by a female co-executive producer (Meredith McGinn), director (Sandra Restrepo) and choreographer (Danielle Flora).



Miss America 2020 offers a new take on what many consider America’s very first reality show. It’s a perfect blend of Miss America history with the added excitement, intrigue and entertainment of today’s very best competition shows.



The show will be executive produced by John Irwin, whose Irwin Entertainment is producing the new NBC late night show “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.” His credentials include stand-up specials for Adam Sandler, John Mulaney, Norm MacDonald and Nikki Glaser as well as “Red Nose Day,” “NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” and “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.”



The show will be led by a female director, Emmy Award-nominated Sandra Restrepo, who has directed a multitude of live shows, including the first live televised musical performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” the Radio Disney Music Awards and MTV’s live music series “Wonderland.” Restrepo also served as the show director on over 250 episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”



Also joining the Miss America 2020 production team is Meredith McGinn as co-executive producer. McGinn is the Senior Vice President of NBC-owned COZI TV, news brand LX and LX.TV, an award-winning production company that produces weekly lifestyle programs in addition to live specials and red-carpet specials such as the Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and Rose Parade.



Other leading names behind the scenes include Tim Bock as co-executive producer, lighting design by Oscar Dominguez of “The Voice,” production design by Joe Stewart and writer Jon Macks, whose previous credits include the Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.



“Saturday Night Live” choreographer Danielle Flora also joins the production team to enhance the show’s new format.



The Miss America 2020 broadcast will stream live on the NBC app and NBC.com.

