West Virginia hunting and fishing license application includes organ donation option for the first time

CHARLESTON, WV – For the first time, West Virginia hunting and fishing license applications now include the option to register as an organ donor.

West Virginia is one of the first states to offer the option on the hunting and fishing applications licenses. Senate Bill 613, which was passed during the 2019 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice, permits the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) to include the election of organ donation on hunting and fishing licenses.

“Registering as a donor is a simple act but one that can save lives,” Gov. Justice said. “I am proud that West Virginia stands among the nation’s leaders in offering this option on our hunting and fishing applications.”

The achievement came about through the cooperative efforts of the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), Donate Life West Virginia, Gov. Justice, and the West Virginia DNR; which hosted a press conference on Wednesday at its offices in South Charleston to mark the occasion.

“It goes without saying that hunting and fishing is a legacy pastime celebrated from generation to generation in West Virginia,” CORE Governance Board Chair Janet James said. “With the new legislation in effect, this presents West Virginians one more option to become a registered organ donor while getting their license, which is a nice parallel to the legacy that is left behind when someone decides to give the ultimate gift of life.

“This addition to the application serves as a milestone for the entire state of West Virginia. In fact, West Virginia is one of the first states in the nation to provide an organ donation registration option in its hunting and fishing license application, solidifying its position as an outstanding advocate for organ donation.”

The donor option is available now on

and at certain offices that offer in-person applications.

As do most states in the U.S., West Virginia already offers the donor option on driver’s license and identification card applications.