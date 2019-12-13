Most read
- Miss America 2020 Broadcast Hosts and Judges Announced
- West Virginia hunting and fishing license application includes organ donation option for the first time
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Dec. 16 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Former Football Coach Chaump Passes
- City Council to Rename Huntington Civic Arena at Special Meeting
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – Behind Closed Doors
W.Va. AG Holiday Consumer Week: Keeping Kids Safe Online
Many children may receive new gadgets and electronics. These gifts will give them broader access to the Internet. That means every smartphone, tablet and gaming device poses an increased risk of identity theft by way of malicious apps and social networks.
“Children may not always understand the basics of security, especially with the excitement of receiving a new device,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Many times these gifts become just another form of entertainment, but each device makes a child susceptible so it’s important for everyone to monitor usage and educate children about dangers posed by the Internet.”
Parents and guardians may want to sit down with children and discuss the dangers of talking to strangers and giving out personal information.
The Attorney General also offers these tips:
- Monitor social media use, even if children object.
- Lay down ground rules as a protective measure.
- Warn children that private information should not be shared on websites.
- Caution children against downloading games or apps from third-party sites. It’s also a good idea to have an adult approve any downloads.
- Maintain strict privacy settings on Facebook and other social networks.
Anyone who believes his or her child has been the victim of identity theft, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.