WV situated "Dark Waters" tells legal David and Goliath confrontation

Tragically, you have seen the essence of "Deep Water" in "Erin Brockovich", as wekk as "Class Action," "North Country," and "A Civil Action" in which a large corporation gaslights residents for decades concerning the safety (actually lack there of) of emissions (be they air or water). Likely "Deep Water" will not be the last either considering the festering Flint, Michigan crisis and the multiple state crisis related to radioactive emissions from former defense plants.

Telling the odyssey of a Parkersburg, WV farmer to learn why 190 of his cows have died, he finds no local attorney will explore the case as it likely leads to the community's largest employer, Dupont. A referral leads him to a lawyer with youthful Parkersburg roots, but his firm is on the wrong side --- they generally defend large companies from contamination suits.

Filmed in and around Cincinnati, filmmakers avoid stereotypes by structuring the plaintiffs as small town residents (i.e. two to three story buildings, two lane roads, decaying farms) versus spiraling skyscrapers of the Queen City.

Todd ("Poison," "Carol", "Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story") Haynes cast MCU favorite Mark Ruffalo as a tenacious attorney who spends decades of his life as a "David" trying to slay a Goliath corporation for sins committed for stockholders. Here, a component from the Manhattan Project (C8)has been turned into Teflon but the hazards of the ingredient have been withheld due to a lapse in the EPA hazardous chemical listing which relied on manufacturers to tell the truth. Anna ("The Hustle," "Oceans 8") Hathaway plays his long suffering wife pulled into a conspiracy that consumes her husband's life and negatively impacts his family life.

Although "Dark Waters" has a "legal procedure" structure, Haynes spends minimum screen time in the courtroom. He focuses on the "system is rigged" against us ---- government, agencies, and other so called safety valves are not robustly on the consumer's side. You're on your own to find a network of individuals to "out" the injustices that come in life's journey.