Regional Christmas and New Year's Courthouse Closings

 Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 13:36

Below, are the dates courthouses in Cabell, and the surrounding counties will be closed for the Christmas, and New Year’s Day holidays.  For updated closure information, call either the county commission or clerk’s office at the number provided.

 

Cabell:  526-8635 (commission):  Dec. 24 – 25, and Jan. 1, 2020 - All day

Regular hours:  Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.   

 

Lincoln:  824-7990 ext. 221 (commission) 233 (clerk):  Dec. 24 – 25 and Jan. 1, 2020 - All day

Dec. 31 - Beginning at 12:30 p.m.  

Regular hours:  Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

 

Mason:  675-1110 (commission):  Dec. 20 -Beginning at 11:30 a.m. for employee luncheon

Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1, 2020 – All day

Dec. 31 – Beginning at noon

Regular hours:  8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.  

 

Putnam:  586-0201 (commission):  Dec. 24 and 31 - Beginning at noon

Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.2020 - All day

Regular hours:  Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

 

Wayne:  272-6592 (commission):  Dec. 24 -25 and Dec. 31- Jan. 1, 2020 – All day

Regular hours:  Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

