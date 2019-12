Dec. 23 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

December 23, 2019

7:30 p.m.



1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of Ordinance: #2019-O-34 – AN ORDINANCE APPROVING PROJECT PLAN NO. 2 FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 (THE “TIF DISTRICT”) AS APPROVED BY THE WEST VIRGINIA DEVELOPMENT OFFICE; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH (as amended)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. 2nd Reading of Ordinance: #2019-O-35 – BOND AUTHORIZING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON (as amended)

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-32 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HMDA) FOR THE PURPOSE OF ADVANCING FUNDS TO BE RECEIVED FROM THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON KINETIC PARK DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 2 (KINETIC PARK TIF DISTRICT) TO COVER THE COST OF SLOPE REPAIR AND ASSIGNING FUTURE TIF RECEIPTS TO THE CITY TO REPAY THE AMOUNT OF FUNDS ADVANCED; AND DECLARING ITS OFFICIAL INTENT TO REIMBURSE EXPENDITURES MADE FROM THE PROCEEDS OF BONDS OR OTHER OBLIGATIONS IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE REGULATIONS IN ORDER TO PRESERVE THE POSSIBILITY OF THE CITY PROVIDING FOR THE IMMEDIATE REIMBURSEMENT OF THE FUNDS ADVANCED

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-33 – AN ORDINANCE MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTION 183.02 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, TO REMOVE THE RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT FOR MEMBERS OF THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-37 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH RICKIE LEE SPOTTS FOR THE PURCHASE OF PROPERTY LOCATED ON NINTH AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AND TO PURCHASE SAID PROPERTY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-99 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH TRI-STATE LOCAL FOODS, INC. D/B/A THE WILD RAMP

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-100 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL ADA ACCESS TO THE CITY HALL BUILDING AND TO REMODEL THE FIRST FLOOR BATHROOMS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Rebecca Howe

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-101 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT TO REPAIR A 30 FOOT SECTION OF SEA WALL AT HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

13. Resolution re: #2019-R-108 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE DISBURSEMENT OF $100,000.00 TO THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAYS FOR THE DESIGN PHASE OF THE HAL GREER BOULEVARD CORRIDOR MANAGEMENT PROJECT

Sponsored by: (pending committee approval)

14. Resolution re: #2019-R-103 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL DETERMINING, PURSUANT TO WEST VIRGINIA CODE SECTION 8-22-27a, TO AFFIRMATIVELY APPROVE THE STATUS QUO WITH RESPECT TO THE PAYMENT OF RETIRED FIREFIGHTERS’ PENSIONS WHOSE PENSION CALCULATIONS INCLUDED AN OVERPAYMENT

Sponsored by: (pending committee approval)

15. Resolution re: #2019-R-104 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL DETERMINING, PURSUANT TO WEST VIRGINIA CODE SECTION 8-22-27a, TO AFFIRMATIVELY APPROVE THE STATUS QUO WITH RESPECT TO THE PAYMENT OF RETIRED POLICE OFFICERS’ PENSIONS WHOSE PENSION CALCULATIONS INCLUDED AN OVERPAYMENT

Sponsored by: (pending committee approval)

16. Good & Welfare

17. Adjournment