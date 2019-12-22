COMMENTARY: Mike Maharrey - A Christmas Gift from James Madison: The Virginia Resolutions of 1798

Resolutions drafted by James Madison and passed by Virginia on Dec 21. and 24, 1798, answer a timeless question: What do we do when the federal government oversteps its constitutional bounds?

All too often, we simply ignore unconstitutional federal overreach. But James Madison had other ideas. The man known as “The Father of the Constitution” insisted states are “duty bound, to interpose” and arrest “the progress of the evil.”

Madison made this emphatic statement in the Virginia Resolutions of 1798, a document he drafted in response to the Alien and Sedition Acts.

A Kentucky resident, Mike Maharrey is communications director of the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Tenth Amendment Center, and author of the book, Our Last Hope: Rediscovering the Lost Path to Liberty