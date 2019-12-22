Sheets named to lead Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning program

“I am very excited about this new opportunity,” Sheets said. “As someone who values education and the opportunity to learn, the opportunity to continue to learn, no matter where you are in life, is invaluable. The Lifelong Learning program at Marshall is an excellent avenue to continue to learn outside the classroom, and instead of receiving a grade, you are receiving lifelong knowledge and enrichment.”

“I am confident that Elizabeth’s leadership of the program will ensure the quality and continued growth of this very important program,” said Dr. David Pittenger, interim associate vice president for outreach and dean of the Graduate College.

Sheets earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and a Master of Arts degree in history from Marshall. For the past 25 years, she has held several positions on campus, with the most recent being an academic advisor for the Regent’s Bachelor of Arts degree. She also is active in the community and serves on the Board of Directors for the Huntington Museum of Art.

The Lifelong Learning program offers a wide range of continued learning opportunities for adults living in the greater Huntington region. The program now has over 100 active members.

For more information about the Lifelong Learning program, please use the following link: https://www.marshall.edu/llp/.