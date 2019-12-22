More Cinematic Christmas Presents Ready for Unwrapping

Scrambled eggs would be a cool summary for Santa's multiple cinema chimney drops this week. He will drop new films for Christmas and (in some areas) on Friday, Dec. 27.

Some films designated "Christmas" are "limited" runs in the largest cities. They go "wide" on Friday, Jan. 8.

Friday Jan. 3 brings a re-make of The Grudge

Santa Says Open Christmas Day

BOMBSHELL

A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

LITTLE WOMEN

Little Women draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In writer-director Greta Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters—four young women each determined to live life on her own terms—is both timeless and timely.

UNCUT GEMS

Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler, is always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

SPIES IN DISGUISE

When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.

DEC 25 OR JAN 8

CLEMENCY

Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.

JUST MERCY

Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free. Director:

ALREADY UNWRAPPED

STAR WARS: RISE OF SKYWALKER

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.





CATS

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

HUNTINGTON, WV









Marquee Cinemas - Pullman Square 16 | House ID: 26187 in Cabell County. Movieline: (304)525-7469 Huntington , WV 25701

Cats (PG) Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Tue: 12:40, 3:40



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 7:10, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45

Sun: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45

Mon: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 7:10, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45

Tue: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55

Wed: 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45

Thu: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 2:25, 9:15

Tue: 2:25 PM

Wed: 9:15 PM

Thu: 2:25, 9:15



Black Christmas (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Some Language and Partying; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:15, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Tue: 12:15, 2:40, 5:00



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:20, 9:50

Tue: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00



Richard Jewell (R) Bloody Images; Language Including Sexual References; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Tue: 12:15, 3:15



Dark Waters (PG-13) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Mon: 12:25, 3:35, 6:35, 9:40

Tue: 12:25, 3:35



Knives Out (PG-13) Brief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Mon: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25

Tue: 12:20, 3:20



Queen & Slim (R) Brief Drug Use; Nudity; Pervasive language; Strong Sexual Content; Violence

Fri - Mon: 12:05, 3:00, 6:25, 9:35

Tue: 12:05, 3:00



A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (PG) Brief Mild Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Mon: 12:35, 3:25, 6:00, 8:35

Tue: 12:35, 3:25



Frozen II (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri - Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Tue: 12:10, 3:10



Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language

Fri - Mon: 1:15, 4:45, 8:30

Tue: 1:15 PM



Playing with Fire (PG) Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40

Sun: 11:50 AM

Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC19

Sun: 3:30, 6:30



Marquee Cinemas - Galleria 14 | House ID: 26190 in Raleigh County. Movieline: (304)252-5565 Beckley , WV 25801

Cats (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30 Tue: 12:40, 3:40 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri & Sat: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:20, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45 Sun: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:15, 8:45, 9:30, 9:45 Mon: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:20, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45 Tue: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55 Wed: 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45 Thu: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 2:25, 9:15 Tue: 2:25 PM Wed: 9:15 PM Thu: 2:25, 9:15 Black Christmas (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:55 Tue: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:35 Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:20, 9:50 Tue: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00 Richard Jewell (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:20 Tue: 12:15, 3:15 Dark Waters (PG-13) Reserved Fri - Mon: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40 Tue: 12:45 PM Knives Out (PG-13) Reserved Fri - Mon: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25 Tue: 12:25, 3:25 A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (PG) Reserved Fri - Mon: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:55 Tue: 12:20, 3:20 Frozen II (PG) Reserved Fri - Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40 Tue: 12:10, 3:10 It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC19; Reserved Sun: 3:30, 6:30 Tue: 3:30 PM

Marquee Cinemas - Highlands 14 | House ID: 26189 in Ohio County. Movieline: (304)547-0290 Triadelphia , WV 26059 </>Cats (PG) No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30 Tue: 12:40, 3:40 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) No Passes Allowed Fri & Sat: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:20, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45 Sun: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45 Mon: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55, 4:20, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45 Tue: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:20, 1:50, 2:55 Wed: 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45 Thu: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 2:25, 9:15 Tue: 2:25 PM Wed: 9:15 PM Thu: 2:25, 9:15 Black Christmas (PG-13) No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:15, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Tue: 12:15, 2:40, 5:00 Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:20, 9:50 Tue: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00 Richard Jewell (R) No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 Tue: 12:15, 3:15 Dark Waters (PG-13) Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat: 12:00, 6:40, 9:40 Sun & Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Tue: 12:40, 3:40 Knives Out (PG-13) Fri - Mon: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Tue: 12:20, 3:20 A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (PG) Fri - Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25 Tue: 12:50 PM Frozen II (PG) Fri - Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40 Tue: 12:10, 3:10 It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) FBC19 Sun: 3:30, 6:30 Tue: 3:30 PM

Marquee Cinemas - McDowell 3 | House ID: 26221 in McDowell County. Movieline: (304)436-3456 Welch , WV 24801 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action;Violence; No Passes Allowed Fri: 2:25, 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:15, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 2:25, 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:15, 9:45 Mon: 2:25, 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:15, 9:45 Tue: 2:25, 2:55 Wed: 6:20, 9:45 Thu: 2:55, 6:20, 9:45 Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action;Language;Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20 Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20 Mon: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20 Tue: 3:30 PM

Marquee Cinemas - Nicholas Showcase | House ID: 26220 in Nicholas County. Movieline: (304)872-2470 Summersville , WV 26651 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 11:30 AM, 11:45 AM, 3:15, 6:20, 9:30 Tue: 11:30 AM, 11:45 AM, 3:15 Wed: 2:55, 6:20 Thu: 11:30 AM, 6:20 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 2:55, 9:45 Tue: 2:55 PM Wed: 9:45 PM Thu: 2:55, 9:45 Black Christmas (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Some Language and Partying; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 7:00 PM Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20 Tue: 12:30, 3:30 Frozen II (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor Fri - Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Tue: 12:50, 3:50

0 Marquee Cinemas - Southridge 12 | House ID: 26192 in Kanawha County. Movieline: (304)746-9900 South Charleston , WV 25309 Cats (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30 Tue: 12:40, 3:40 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 11:30 AM, 1:50, 2:55, 5:20, 6:20, 8:45, 9:45 Tue: 11:30 AM, 1:50, 2:55 Wed: 2:55, 6:20, 9:45 Thu: 11:30 AM, 2:55, 6:20, 9:45 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 11:00 AM, 12:50, 1:20, 4:20, 4:50, 5:50, 7:45, 8:15 Tue: 11:00 AM, 12:50, 1:20, 4:20 Wed: 5:50 PM Thu: 11:00 AM, 5:50 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 2:25, 9:15 Tue: 2:25 PM Wed & Thu: 2:25, 9:15 Black Christmas (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:15, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Tue: 12:15, 2:40, 5:00 Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:20, 9:50 Tue: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00 Richard Jewell (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 Tue: 12:15, 3:15 Knives Out (PG-13) Reserved Fri - Mon: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Tue: 12:20, 3:20 Frozen II (PG) Reserved Fri - Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40 Tue: 12:10, 3:10 WYTHVILLE/BLUEFIELD Marquee Cinemas - Wytheville 8 | Cats (PG) Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30 Tue: 12:40, 3:40 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:50, 2:55, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:45, 9:45 Tue: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:50, 2:55 Wed: 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45 Thu: 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 2:55, 5:50, 6:20, 9:45 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 2:25, 9:15 Tue: 2:25 PM Wed: 9:15 PM Thu: 2:25, 9:15 Black Christmas (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Some Language and Partying; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 7:00 PM Tue: 3:30 PM Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:00, 12:30, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 9:20, 9:50 Tue: 12:00, 12:30, 3:30 Richard Jewell (R) Bloody Images; Language Including Sexual References; No Passes Allowed Fri - Mon: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25 Tue: 12:25, 3:25 Frozen II (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor Fri - Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40 Tue: 12:10, 3:10