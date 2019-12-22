Marshall University scholarship created for Ohio, Kentucky students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Alumni Association’s Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky chapter has established an endowed scholarship to aid student recruitment and support students from the greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky area in their educational pursuits. Scholarship recipients must be full-time undergraduate students who attended high school in one of the following counties: Butler, Clermont, Hamilton or Warren in Ohio or Boone, Campbell or Kenton in Kentucky. First preference will be given to incoming freshmen.

Donna Brumfield, president of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky chapter and a resident of Hebron, Kentucky, said the chapter's overall mission is to support the efforts of Marshall University in the areas of alumni development, student recruitment and athletic endeavors.

“We hope students immerse themselves with all that Marshall and Huntington has to offer so they don't miss opportunities for enrichment and growth,” chapter members said in a prepared statement. “Specifically, we encourage them to attend different sport events, get involved in student activities and local culture. They should gain work experience in their chosen career field, which is vital to building skills, but also to affirm they are on the right career path or to learn they need to adjust career plans. Our advice is: Don't leave anything to chance. Know where you stand at all times. Walk away from your journey with Marshall doing everything you set out to do."

The MUAA chapter of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky was granted a charter in April 1995. The chapter has evolved into the Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky Marshall University Alumni and Big Green Chapter, and they are a proud recipient of the prestigious Marshall University Alumni Chapter of the Year.

To learn more about the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky scholarship, contact the Marshall University Office of Student Financial Assistance by e-mail at sfa@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-3162.