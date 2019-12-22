Goodwill offering “Stuff the Truck” event for end-of-year donations

HUNTINGTON – Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc., will host a “Stuff the Truck” donation drive at the Route 60 Big Lots Plaza on Saturday, December 21st and Saturday, December 28th, for end-of-year donor convenience. The donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the front parking area. A large Goodwill box truck will be on-site.

Items donated on or before December 31st can be counted as charitable deductions on 2019 returns. View the Valuation Guide for Goodwill Donors to determine which items are tax deductible.

“There is no easier, quicker or more affordable way to help our community this season than by donating to your local Goodwill,” said Gina Browning, director of marketing for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. “Not only does donating locally help put our friends and neighbors back to work, but nothing feels better than wrapping up the hectic holiday season by getting a fresh start on the new year.”

At Goodwill, the value of used goods is turned into job training and placement services for people right here in our community. The sales donations at our stores fund programs that help put our friends and neighbors back on the path to employment success.

Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. is a multi-service agency offering job training, education and job finding skills to people with disabilities or other disadvantaging conditions as well as individual, family and group counseling; consumer credit counseling services and homebuyer education programs; cardboard and electronic recycling; and industrial and janitorial contract services.

Revenue from the sale of donated goods in 9 retail stores in West Virginia and Kentucky and online, helps support these services.