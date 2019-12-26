WMUL-FM receives awards in MarCom Creative Awards 2019 competition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received four Platinum Awards, eight Gold Awards and six Honorable Mention Awards in the MarCom Creative Awards 2019 Competition. The international competition recognizes achievement by marketing and communication practitioners, and the more than 6,000 entries were judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.

“I am proud and grateful for the honor these MarCom Creative platinum, gold and honorable mention awards bestow on WMUL-FM, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the College of Arts and Media and Marshall University,” said Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM. “These MarCom Awards are a tribute to the continual quality and commitment of the radio station’s student volunteer staff to news and sports coverage, promotional creativity/production and maintaining a mobile and online presence by our FM 88 sports staff.”

The Platinum Award winning entries by WMUL-FM are in the following categories:

Audio/Radio Special Broadcast:

“48th Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony November 14, 2018,”a live remote, with hosts of the program Spencer DuPuis, a senior from Leesburg, Virginia, and Makaylah Wheeler a junior from Huntington, broadcast Nov. 14, 2018. The remote broadcast was produced by Michael Stanley, WMUL-FM’s operations manager from West Hamlin.

Audio/Radio Sports Package/Podcast:

“Ajdin Peneva” written and produced by Spencer DuPuis, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” March 6, 2018, and also made available online.

“Rachel Rousseau, Conference USA Softball Player of the Week,” written and produced by Nick Verzolini, a junior from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, broadcast during “Herd Roundup,” April 12, 2019, and made available online. This broadcast also earned an honorable mention for in the Pinnacle National College Media Awards Competition and a third-place award in the 2019 College Broadcasters Inc. (CBI) National Student Radio Production Awards.

Audio/Radio Promotional Announcement

“WMUL Cult,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s promotion announcement rotation Sept. 26, 2019, and is still in rotation, was written and produced by Zane Bowles, a junior from Sandstone, and features the primary voice talents of Zane Bowles, and the background cult chanting talents of David Adkins, a junior from Huntington; Derrick Bowen, a junior from Huntington; Haley Brown a freshman from Weirton; Andrew Corliss, a sophomore from Evans; Ashley Ross, a junior from Huntington; Tristan Shepard, a junior from Prichard; and Wesley Steele, a sophomore from Flatwoods, Kentucky.

The Gold Award winning entries are in the following categories:

Audio/Radio Newscast

The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Nov. 14, 2018. The students who participated in this newscast are: David Adkins, producer; Taylor Speight, a senior from Washington D.C., anchor; Leslie Wilson, a community volunteer from Huntington, anchor; Tristan Poston, a senior from Huntington, weather; and Spencer DuPuis, sports anchor.

Audio/Radio Sports Package/Podcast

“Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Big Dance” written and produced by Spencer DuPuis, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” March 14, 2018.

Audio/Radio Sports Package/Podcast

“Malik Thompson Feature” written and produced by Savanah Matney, a senior from South Point, Ohio, broadcast during “Herd Roundup,” Oct. 26, 2018.

Audio/Radio Program

WMUL-FM’s Classroom Concert Series, featuring the band “Colly.” The live interviews were conducted by host of the program Austin Creel, a recent graduate from Parkersburg. The producers of the live band playing recording session were Sam Adkins, a recent graduate from Huntington, and Michael Stanley. The program was broadcast over WMUL-FM and posted online April 19, 2018.

Social Media Site/Twitter Overall

WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Twitter account is recognized for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. One may follow it at @WMUL_Sports. The Twitter account is overseen by all members of the FM 88 Sports Staff.

Audio/Radio Sports Program

“Herd Roundup” with host Spencer DuPuis, broadcast April 6, 2018.

The March 8, 2019, edition of “Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia,” a collaborative high school sports radio program between WMUL-FM and WFGH-FM in Fort Gay, West Virginia that is broadcast to a statewide audience. Volunteer hosts Ryan Epling, Ric Morrone, Joe Linville, Bill Cornwell and guests provide fans with continual score updates, interviews and analysis of the evening’s games.

Audio Sports Play-by-Play Programming

WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall Football versus Florida Atlantic played

at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia, Oct. 20, 2018. The students calling the football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were: Play-by-play announcer Spencer DuPuis; color commentator Nick Verzolini, sideline reporter Savanah Matney; spotter Elijah Smith, a senior from Beckley; and engineers Wesley Steele; and Matthew Moore, a graduate from Huntington.

The Honorable Mention Award winning entries are in the following categories.

Audio/Radio Sports Package Podcast

“Running Game Hitting its Stride,” written and produced by Spencer DuPuis, broadcast during the Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network Pregame Program prior to the Marshall versus Florida International college football game Oct. 28, 2018, and also made available online.

Audio/Radio Sports Program

“Sportsview featuring Marshall Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tony Kemper along with players Taylor Porter and Ashley Saintgene” with host Luke Creasy. The program was produced by Spencer DuPuis and broadcast April 25, 2018.

Audio/Radio Sports Play-by-Play Programming

WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall football versus University of Texas at San Antonio played at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia, Nov. 17, 2018. The students calling the college football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were: Play-by-Play announcer Nick Verzolini, color commentator Andrew Rogers, a sophomore from Clarksburg, and engineer Spencer DuPuis.

Social Media Site: Instagram

WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Instagram account is recognized for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. The Sports Instagram account is overseen by Spencer DuPuis and Nick Verzolini. It can be followed at http://www.instagram.com/wmul_sports/.

Video/Audio/Television (Broadcast & Cable) Sports Program

The March 8, 2019, edition of “Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia,” a collaborative high school sports radio program between WMUL-FM and WFGH-FM in Fort Gay, West Virginia, that is broadcast to a statewide audience. Volunteer hosts Ryan Epling, Ric Morrone, Joe Linville, Bill Cornwell and guests provide fans with continual score updates, interviews and analysis of the evening’s games.

Video/Audio/Film Student Produced Program

WMUL-FM’s Classroom Concert Series - College Radio Day Special featuring the solo artist “Cooper Henderson.” The live interview was conducted by host of the program Austin Creel. The producers of the playing and singing recording session were Sam Adkins and Michael Stanley. The program was broadcast over WMUL-FM and posted online Oct. 5, 2018.

WMUL-FM also earned additional awards in the 2019 College Broadcasters Inc. (CBI) National Student Radio Production Awards. A first-place award was presented in the “Best DJ” category for a compilation of DJ shifts by Landon Mitchell, a senior from Ottawa who uses the on-air name “Beefcake.” The shifts were broadcast during the fall semester of 2018 through the spring semester of 2019. A fourth-place award went to “Herd Roundup” with host Tyler Kennett, a sophomore from Rock, broadcast April 5, 2019, and made available online