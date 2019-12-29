HPD Responds to Two Shootings Saturday

 Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 01:26 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Separate shootings kept Huntington police busy Saturday night.

HPD first received reports of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. near the 2600 block of Chesterfield Ave. Though nobody was injured, two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

According to Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the shooting centered around a dispute over a dog. 

Later around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a call at the 900 block of 28th St. near Wilson Ave.  Upon arrival, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made. 

 

 

