Most read
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You IMAGES
- W. Va.-based "Dark Waters" a Legal David-and-Goliath
- COMMENTARY: Mike Maharrey - A Christmas Gift from James Madison: The Virginia Resolutions of 1798
- West Virginia Hunting and Fishing License Application Now Includes Organ Donation Option
- Candidates Discuss Local Challenges at Forum IMAGES
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
HPD Responds to Two Shootings Saturday
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 01:26 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
HPD first received reports of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. near the 2600 block of Chesterfield Ave. Though nobody was injured, two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.
According to Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the shooting centered around a dispute over a dog.
Later around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a call at the 900 block of 28th St. near Wilson Ave. Upon arrival, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made.