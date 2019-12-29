HPD Responds to Two Shootings Saturday

HPD first received reports of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. near the 2600 block of Chesterfield Ave. Though nobody was injured, two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

According to Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the shooting centered around a dispute over a dog.

Later around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a call at the 900 block of 28th St. near Wilson Ave. Upon arrival, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.