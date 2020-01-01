Seven Shot at 4th Ave. Bar

2020 began in Huntington much the way it ended in 2019 - with an act of violence.

Seven people were transported to the hospital early Wednesday after being shot at the Kulture Hookah Bar on 1113 4th Ave. No fatalities were reported.

According to Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell, about 50 people were inside the bar celebrating New Year's Eve when shots rang out around 1:25 a.m. Cornwell told WCHS-TV8/FOX 11, the incident was “a dispute between individuals and was not a random act.”

"Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Mayor Steve Williams said in a prepared statement.

"We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps."