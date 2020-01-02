Elvis, Harry Potter, Titantic all Flashing Back in Jan, Feb

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, January 2, 2020 - 03:50 Updated 17 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Elvis, Harry Potter, Titantic all Flashing Back in Jan, Feb

2020 begins with an Elvis concert film that has been remastered with Vegas concert footage. It will play Sunday , Jan 5 and Wednesday, Jan. 8 (Elvis' birthday). January brings "Blade Runner the Final Cut," "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," and "Gone With the Wind."

FLASHBACK over the next few months will roll the full Harry Potter series so keep your eye on the schedule . The Potter films run once or twice during the upcoming months. 

February commences with "Meet Me in Saint Louis" followed by "Titantic," and "Harry Potter and the Prisoners of Azkaban."

In WV, the series plays at select Marquee Cinemas in Charleston, Beckley, Huntington and Tridelphia/Wheeling. Showings are on Sunday and Wednesday only. 

For summaries check out:

https://www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule

https://www.flashbackcinema.net/harry-potter-series

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus