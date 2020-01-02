Most read
Elvis, Harry Potter, Titantic all Flashing Back in Jan, Feb
Thursday, January 2, 2020 - 03:50 Updated 17 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
FLASHBACK over the next few months will roll the full Harry Potter series so keep your eye on the schedule . The Potter films run once or twice during the upcoming months.
February commences with "Meet Me in Saint Louis" followed by "Titantic," and "Harry Potter and the Prisoners of Azkaban."
In WV, the series plays at select Marquee Cinemas in Charleston, Beckley, Huntington and Tridelphia/Wheeling. Showings are on Sunday and Wednesday only.
For summaries check out:
https://www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule