Warrant Obtained for Detroit Man in Huntington Shooting
Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.
Davis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The investigation into the Jan. 1 shooting is ongoing, and additional charges or suspects may be named at a later date.