Warrant Obtained for Detroit Man in Huntington Shooting

The Huntington Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection with a shooting that occurred Jan. 1 at Kulture Hookah Bar, 1113 4th Ave.

Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.

Davis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

The investigation into the Jan. 1 shooting is ongoing, and additional charges or suspects may be named at a later date.