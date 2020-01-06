Huntington Woman and Husband Wow with Trapeze Talent

 Monday, January 6, 2020 - 00:04 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Huntington Woman and Husband Wow with Trapeze Talent

 Huntington's Mary Wolfe and her husband Tyce ignite the premiere spin off episode of America's Got Talent The Champions which airs Monday, Jan 6 @ 8 p.m. on WSAZ. 

Mary, Kim, Debbie and more "Wolfs" are known to Tri State residents having careers in law enforcement, acting, acrobatics. politics, and care givers. 

Debbie Wolfe shared this short auto-biographical message from Mary when she babysit during the show's taping in Los Angeles. 

In preparation for Monday's AGT The Champions Premiere, I want to share an Instagram post Mary shared a couple of days ago, for those of you who are dinosaurs like me and don't do a lot of Instagram! This from Mary:

"Long post, please read till the end because I want to make a point that life isn’t always great and perfect. The past 10 years for us have been the best of my life by far. 2010 I got a job as a high diver and I met Tyce for the 1st time. 2011 got married. 2012 first professional contract as an aerialist. 2013 first professional trapeze contract. 2014 got an amazing gig in Hawaii. 2015 got pregnant in Hawaii

