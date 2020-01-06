Huntington Historic Theater, Arts Group Need Help for Roof

The Palace used to be the venue where Walt Disney movies played. Usherettes had slick uniforms. The screen set back from the audience with a slight curve.

Most articles about historic Huntington theaters focus on one --- the Keith Albee. However, two remain downtown , though not as spectacular as the Keith.

When John Goodno sold The Palace and Super 52 Auto Theatre to the Hyman family, they remodeled it. Camelot Playhouse opened with the area premiere of "Love Story."

The Camelot closed three weeks before the Keith stopped showng movies. They fell to competition at the new 16 screen complex in Pullman Square.

The Hyman family operated the Orpheum/Cinema for about a year as a second run, art and speciality house, including a weekly interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show performance.

It now holds church services.

The Camelot became a dance studio and performance center, occasionally used for live performances that would not draw the numbers necessary to play the Keith.

But 2020 brought a problem to the Fourth Avenue Arts structure. They had put off roof repairs for years.

Jaclyn Fox wrote on Facebook:

"After spending the last several years raising funds to fix the roof, AND completing a roof restoration in 2019 it was a HUGE shock to walk into the building today and hear rain literally falling from almost every room. It was even more of a shock to discover that it seems to be the act of vandalism. We would love with all our hearts to believe that something else caused this giant mess, but there is just no good reason for less than one year old silicone to be sliced like it is! (see photos)

Of course we are feeling many different things right now...heartbroken, sadness, anger...all of it. We're also feeling hope that this is supposed to point us towards a direction that we never would have discovered. (What's that about hard times making you stronger??...we are having a tough time remembering it right now!)

At any rate, we say all this because we are supposed to be opening for business on MONDAY...in less that 48 hours! And after our Director spent an exhausting day filing a police report, doing clean up, and filing an insurance claim...it is clear that the space is in no condition to be open for business.

Ya wanna know the silver lining? This coming session is our BIGGEST yet! We will be serving amazing kids, teaching wonderful families, and sharing SO MANY things! If anyone knows of a space that could temporarily house us until we can get our "home" back in working order we would be eternally grateful! #muchloveandlight #community #thankyou