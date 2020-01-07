Jan. 9, 2020 Cabell County Commission Organizational Meeting

 Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - 12:06

Below, is the agenda for Thursday’s Cabell County Commission organizational meeting.

Agenda items include electing a president, and setting meeting dates for 2020. Traditionally, regular scheduled meetings occur at 10 a.m. the second, and fourth Thursdays in the Commission’s chambers on the third floor of the county courthouse.

Meeting agendas, and minutes can be found on the Commission’s Web page

Jan. 9, 2020 Cabell County Commission meeting agenda 

