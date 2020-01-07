Most read
- Huntington Woman and Husband Wow with Trapeze Talent
- Huntington Historic Theater, Arts Group Need Help for Roof
- IMAGES SNEAK PEEK: Enchanted Fantasy Takes Over BSSA
- OPINION: John W. Whitehead - Nullify Government Tyranny: In 2020, Harness the Power of Your Discontent
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- HUNTINGTON HALLOWEEN TRADITION: Time Warping and Partying at Cinema's "Rocky Horror"
- Jan. 6, 2020 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
- Former Football Coach Chaump Passes
Jan. 9, 2020 Cabell County Commission Organizational Meeting
Agenda items include electing a president, and setting meeting dates for 2020. Traditionally, regular scheduled meetings occur at 10 a.m. the second, and fourth Thursdays in the Commission’s chambers on the third floor of the county courthouse.
Meeting agendas, and minutes can be found on the Commission’s Web page