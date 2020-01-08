Here Come Award Winners and Nominees

 Wednesday, January 8, 2020

 

 

 

Here Come Award Winners and Nominees

  

NEW THIS WEEK

1917

Director Sam Mendes’ tribute to his grandfather’s experiences in World War I follows two soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) on a mission to save 1,600 men. Filmed in long takes edited together to appear as one long shot, it is a feat of virtuosic filmmaking. But is 1917’s technical wizardry (especially Roger Deakins’ cinematography) enveloping or distancing? That is what the critics are debating. The majority find the film to be an immediate and memorable spectacle, but for the detractors, it’s a showy gimmick. 

A critic raved:

A straightforward, but effective war movie about two soldiers who embark on a dangerous mission to save the lives of thousands of British soldiers during the height of World War I. In a general sense, 1917 is somewhat reminiscent of Saving Private Ryan in that it gives its characters a clear goal with an easily discernible outcome. The film employs a technique that creates the illusion that everything is happening in real time with long takes. While this technique has been used in films with both small (A Boy. A Girl. A Dream) and larger budgets (Birdman), often with mixed results, it is very effective in this film. Even without cuts in the middle of each scene, the camera and action work so well together that the audience is always seeing what they need to see.

 

 

LIKE A BOSS 

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

 

JUST MERCY 

Before he jumps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021's Shang-Chi, Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12The Glass Castle) delivers another well-meaning drama with this true story of Harvard-educated lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan).  After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him. Reviews for the film (which expands nationwide this week after an earlier awards-qualifying run) have been kind but not overly enthusiastic, except when praising the performances of Foxx and Jordan.

UNDERWATER

 Between Crawl47 Meters Down: Uncaged and The Pool, 2019 proved to be a banner year for water-related horror films. Underwater, a 2017 20th Century Fox film lost in the Disney acquisition shuffle, is only now seeing the light of day, but it’s a solid entry in the recently revitalized sub-genre. Underwater evokes its predecessors with nods to the set design, narrative, and creature work of other films such as LeviathanDeep Blue Sea, and, most notably, the Alien franchise.

After an explosion decimates the main drilling facility seven miles underwater, a small group of survivors, including engineer Norah (Kristen Stewart), Captain Lucien (Vincent Cassel), Rodrigo (Mamoudou Athie), Smith (John Gallagher Jr), newbie Emily (Jessica Henwick), and jokester Paul (TJ Miller), must make a risky journey across the ocean floor to a neighboring station. Unfortunately, their path is fraught with limited air reserves, falling debris, and a new breed of sea creature that’s hunting them.

COMING SOON

 

THE TURNING 

After earning solid reviews for her debut feature, 2010’s The Runaways, music video and TV director Floria Sigismondi returns to full-length work with this adaptation of Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. Filmed on the Kilruddy Estate in Ireland (standing in for the contemporary Maine countryside), the movie follows the original story’s plot as a nanny (Mackenzie Davis) arrives to care for two troubled orphans (Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and The Florida Project's Brooklyn Prince) only to discover that the house is haunted. While The Innocents, Jack Clayton’s 1961 adaptation starring Deborah Kerr, is widely considered the best film based on James’ story, there are numerous movie and TV adaptations, including another one coming out this year on Netflix as the second season of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series The Haunting of Hill House titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

BIRDS OF PRAY

Since the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to help protect her.

 

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

 

 

 

NOW SHOWING ( previews select cinemas Thursday PM)

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE

 

LIKE A BOSS     R

Comedy
1 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek

DIRECTOR
Miguel Arteta

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material12:25PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM
Poster of UnderwaterTRAILER ▶

UNDERWATER PG-13

Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller, John Gallagher Jr., Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Gunner Wright

DIRECTOR
William Eubank

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence11:55AM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:25PM

Poster of The GrudgeTRAILER ▶

THE GRUDGE  R

Horror
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver

DIRECTOR
Nicolas Pesce

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Disturbing Violent Content; Language; Terror1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Poster of 1917TRAILER ▶

1917R

Drama/War
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth

DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBattle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Poster of Just MercyTRAILER ▶

JUST MERCYPG-13

Drama/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 17 min.

CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; Language; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material12:00PM3:05PM6:10PM9:15PM
Poster of Little WomenTRAILER ▶

LITTLE WOMEN PG

Drama
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep

DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSmoking; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Poster of Spies in DisguiseTRAILER ▶

SPIES IN DISGUISEPG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka

DIRECTOR
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor; Violence12:30PM3:05PM6:45PM9:15PM

Poster of BombshellTRAILER ▶

BOMBSHELL  R

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman

DIRECTOR
Jay Roach

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material11:50AM2:45PM5:20PM8:45PM


Poster of CatsTRAILER ▶

CATSPG

Comedy/Drama
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward

DIRECTOR
Tom Hooper

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DRude Humor; Some Suggestive Material1:25PM4:00PM


The Rise Of SkywalkerTRAILER ▶

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKERPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams

DIRECTOR
J.J. Abrams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Violence12:00PM3:20PM6:30PM9:40PM
The Next LevelTRAILER ▶

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELPG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Poster of Uncut GemsTRAILER ▶

UNCUT GEMS R

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd

DIRECTOR
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug Use; Pervasive language; Some Sexual Content; Violence6:55PM9:50PM

Poster of Knives OutTRAILER ▶

KNIVES OUT PG-13

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:05PM3:15PM6:15PM9:25PM
Poster of A Beautiful Day In The NeighborhoodTRAILER ▶

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD PG

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper

DIRECTOR
Marielle Heller

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Some Thematic Material12:35PM3:25PM6:05PM9:30PM
Poster of Dark WatersTRAILER ▶

DARK WATERSPG-13

Drama
2 hr. 06 min.

CAST
Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, Bill Pullman

DIRECTOR
Todd Haynes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:45PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM

Poster of Frozen 2TRAILER ▶

FROZEN 2 PG

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood

DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor12:10PM3:10PM6:00PM8:40PM
Poster of Ford v FerrariTRAILER ▶

FORD V FERRARI  PG-13

Action/Adventure/Drama
2 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon

DIRECTOR
James Mangold

MORE INFORMATION ►  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

