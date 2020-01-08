Here Come Award Winners and Nominees

Director Sam Mendes’ tribute to his grandfather’s experiences in World War I follows two soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) on a mission to save 1,600 men. Filmed in long takes edited together to appear as one long shot, it is a feat of virtuosic filmmaking. But is 1917’s technical wizardry (especially Roger Deakins’ cinematography) enveloping or distancing? That is what the critics are debating. The majority find the film to be an immediate and memorable spectacle, but for the detractors, it’s a showy gimmick.

A critic raved:

A straightforward, but effective war movie about two soldiers who embark on a dangerous mission to save the lives of thousands of British soldiers during the height of World War I. In a general sense, 1917 is somewhat reminiscent of Saving Private Ryan in that it gives its characters a clear goal with an easily discernible outcome. The film employs a technique that creates the illusion that everything is happening in real time with long takes. While this technique has been used in films with both small (A Boy. A Girl. A Dream) and larger budgets (Birdman), often with mixed results, it is very effective in this film. Even without cuts in the middle of each scene, the camera and action work so well together that the audience is always seeing what they need to see.

LIKE A BOSS

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

JUST MERCY

Before he jumps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021's Shang-Chi, Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) delivers another well-meaning drama with this true story of Harvard-educated lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan). After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him. Reviews for the film (which expands nationwide this week after an earlier awards-qualifying run) have been kind but not overly enthusiastic, except when praising the performances of Foxx and Jordan.

UNDERWATER

Between Crawl, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and The Pool, 2019 proved to be a banner year for water-related horror films. Underwater, a 2017 20th Century Fox film lost in the Disney acquisition shuffle, is only now seeing the light of day, but it’s a solid entry in the recently revitalized sub-genre. Underwater evokes its predecessors with nods to the set design, narrative, and creature work of other films such as Leviathan, Deep Blue Sea, and, most notably, the Alien franchise.

After an explosion decimates the main drilling facility seven miles underwater, a small group of survivors, including engineer Norah (Kristen Stewart), Captain Lucien (Vincent Cassel), Rodrigo (Mamoudou Athie), Smith (John Gallagher Jr), newbie Emily (Jessica Henwick), and jokester Paul (TJ Miller), must make a risky journey across the ocean floor to a neighboring station. Unfortunately, their path is fraught with limited air reserves, falling debris, and a new breed of sea creature that’s hunting them.

COMING SOON

THE TURNING

After earning solid reviews for her debut feature, 2010’s The Runaways, music video and TV director Floria Sigismondi returns to full-length work with this adaptation of Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. Filmed on the Kilruddy Estate in Ireland (standing in for the contemporary Maine countryside), the movie follows the original story’s plot as a nanny (Mackenzie Davis) arrives to care for two troubled orphans (Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and The Florida Project's Brooklyn Prince) only to discover that the house is haunted. While The Innocents, Jack Clayton’s 1961 adaptation starring Deborah Kerr, is widely considered the best film based on James’ story, there are numerous movie and TV adaptations, including another one coming out this year on Netflix as the second season of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series The Haunting of Hill House titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

BIRDS OF PRAY

Since the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to help protect her.

