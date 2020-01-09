‘Aesthetic Journalism’ and ‘In Flux’ Art Exhibits Open at Marshall Jan. 13

The “Aesthetic Journalism” exhibit will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13-Feb. 6 in the Birke Art Gallery inside Smith Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. There will be a reception for this exhibition from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

“Aesthetic Journalism” features works by Marshall students who have taken classes in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. The show highlights the ways in which image-makers communicate stories of both reality and reflection acquired by aesthetic choices. The artists explored what images can do and the emotions they assert. Works in the show include still photographs, digital photo essays and video.

The School of Art and Design will also present “In Flux,” an exhibition of textile artworks made by 24 artists who are educators in the medium of textiles and members of the South Eastern Fibers Educators Association (SEFEA). The exhibition will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13-Feb. 7 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave.

This exhibition was curated by four SEFEA members, including Miyuki Cook, an associate professor of fiber arts in the School of Art and Design. SEFEA is dedicated to the continuing interchange of knowledge, the exchange of ideas and the joy of creating unlimited possibilities within the textile medium, as well as maintaining textile traditions while opening pathways for crossing new boundaries.

The traveling exhibition is making stops at the home institutions of each of its four curators. There will be a closing reception from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb.6. Three of the artists will be in attendance, Miyuki Cook, Rena Wood and Andrea Vail. Wood will present a talk immediately following the reception in Room 209 of the Visual Arts Center.

“In Flux” has been funded in part by the Joan C. Edward Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment with support from the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University with research sponsored by a Craft Research Fund Grant from the Center for Craft.